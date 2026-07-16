Alpine Psychiatry Offers Comprehensive Mental Health Services Across Pennsylvania

Clinician-owned practice provides in-person and virtual psychiatric care and therapy to patients across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Psychiatry, a clinician-owned psychiatric practice headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and recognized as a leading provider of adult and child mental health services in the region, provides comprehensive mental health services to patients ages 7 to 70. The practice offers both in-person and virtual care across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Alpine Psychiatry's services are structured by location and format to give patients flexibility in how they access care:

• Pennsylvania: In-person and virtual psychiatric services, including psychiatric evaluations and medication management, along with virtual therapy.

• New Jersey: In-person and virtual psychiatric services, including psychiatric evaluations and medication management.

• New York: Virtual psychiatric services only, including psychiatric evaluations and medication management.

The practice treats all psychiatric disorders, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia. Patient evaluations are designed to support individualized treatment planning. In addition to medication management and therapy, Alpine Psychiatry provides interventional psychiatry services, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato (esketamine).

TMS is a non-invasive treatment that does not require medication and is covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare. Spravato is an FDA-approved nasal spray treatment and is covered by most commercial insurance plans and Medicare. Alpine Psychiatry works in coordination with outside therapists and medical providers to support continuity of care for patients receiving these services.

Alpine Psychiatry accepts a range of insurance plans and works directly with insurance companies to support patient access to services. The practice does not maintain a waitlist for new patients. Appointments and communications are supported through a texting platform designed to simplify scheduling for both in-person and telemedicine visits.

Alpine Psychiatry's approach to care extends beyond addressing presenting symptoms to consider family history, treatment history, and lifestyle factors when developing treatment plans.

"Our goal is to treat the whole patient, not just a diagnosis," said Dr. David Danish, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Alpine Psychiatry. “That means looking at each person's history, circumstances, and goals when building a treatment plan, rather than applying a single approach to every patient.”

"We work to make mental health care accessible through both in-person and virtual options, so patients across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York can find a format that works for them," Dr. Danish added.

Patients who have received care through Alpine Psychiatry have shared the following feedback:

"Alpine has been extremely helpful in my diagnosis and treatment of ADHD," said Mary S., a patient of Alpine Psychiatry.

"Just after one session, I feel that she had a great understanding of my struggles and developed a good plan to get me back on my feet. I am excited to continue to work with her and develop a plan to feel like myself again," said Sean M., a patient of Alpine Psychiatry.

"One of the most personable psychiatrists I’ve ever had. She spends time to actually chat with you and is extremely open to feedback and questions!" said Gabby O., a patient of Alpine Psychiatry.

Alpine Psychiatry's team includes practitioners with training across a range of psychiatric specialties, supporting care for patients across different age groups and clinical needs. The practice positions its services around adult mental health services, as well as psychiatric care delivered through an online mental health nurse practitioner model for patients seeking virtual appointments.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about services offered by Alpine Psychiatry can visit the practice's website at https://www.alpine-psych.com/ or read additional resources on the practice's blog at https://www.alpine-psych.com/blog.

###

About Alpine Psychiatry

Clinician-owned and operated, Alpine Psychiatry offers convenient, comprehensive care for individuals ages 7 to 70. The practice provides both in-person and telemedicine appointments with licensed Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, overseen by expert psychiatrists. Alpine Psychiatry specializes in treating all psychiatric disorders, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia, with evaluations designed to support accurate diagnosis and effective treatment planning. Services include psychotherapy, medication management, TMS and Spravato (esketamine). The practice works with outside therapists and medical providers to support coordinated care and offers a texting platform for appointments and telemedicine visits.

Contact Details:

King of Prussia Location:

150 S Warner Rd, Suite 130,

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Newtown Location:

444 State Street

Newtown, PA 18940

Wexford Location:

105 Bradford Road, Suite 400

Wexford, PA 15090

West Chester Location:

535 N Church St, #218

West Chester, PA 19380

Mt. Laurel Township Location:

301 Birchfield Dr

Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054

Notes to Editors

Information in this release was provided directly by Alpine Psychiatry and its website, including https://www.alpine-psych.com/ and https://www.alpine-psych.com/about. Service availability by state and format (in-person versus virtual) reflects information provided by the practice as of the date of this release and may be subject to change. This release does not include pricing information for any services referenced. Additional third-party research or industry data was not provided for inclusion in this release. For further information or to arrange an interview with Dr. David Danish, contact Alpine Psychiatry directly through the channels listed above.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.