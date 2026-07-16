New York Integrative Psychiatry Offers Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy in Manhattan, NY

Manhattan-based KAP services support patients seeking new care options for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and related mental health conditions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Integrative Psychiatry, an integrative psychiatry practice based in Manhattan, provides Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) to patients throughout New York, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, who are living with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental health conditions.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that has been used safely in surgical and emergency medicine for decades. In recent years, it has gained recognition for its off-label use in addressing mental health conditions, particularly for individuals who have not found relief through other treatments. Research increasingly supports ketamine use for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance use disorders. It works by affecting the brain's glutamate system and enhancing neuroplasticity — the brain's ability to form new connections — creating a window of opportunity for shifts in mood, thinking, and behavior.

Ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant conditions has become an area of growing interest within the mental health field, as patients and providers seek options beyond traditional medication and talk therapy. When combined with psychotherapy, KAP offers an approach designed to address the root causes of a patient's symptoms, including challenging thought patterns and behavioral cycles, by engaging the brain's neuroplasticity and creating space for therapeutic insight. Dosing is individualized and adjusted based on each patient's sensitivity, response to treatment, and personal preferences.

At New York Integrative Psychiatry, ketamine is regarded as a tool that can support symptom relief and act as a catalyst for change across biological, emotional, psychological, behavioral, and relational levels. Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression is delivered through a structured model that combines the neurobiological effects of ketamine with the support of psychotherapy, rather than as a standalone treatment.

The practice's team has specialized training in psychedelic-assisted therapy, with an approach to KAP guided by the principles of set, setting, and support.

According to Dr. Ben Medrano, MD, spokesperson for New York Integrative Psychiatry, the decision to provide KAP stemmed from a recognized need in the field: "We saw a significant need for treatments that go beyond symptom management and create opportunities for meaningful psychological healing. KAP combines the rapid neurobiological effects of ketamine with psychotherapy, allowing patients to access insights, emotional flexibility, and therapeutic progress that can sometimes be difficult to achieve through talk therapy alone."

Dr. Medrano described how the KAP process unfolds for patients at the practice: "KAP is a treatment model that combines ketamine with psychotherapy in a structured and intentional way. Patients typically begin with an evaluation, participate in preparation sessions, undergo ketamine-assisted sessions with therapeutic support, and then engage in integration work to help make sense of the experience and apply insights to daily life."

On what distinguishes the KAP experience at the practice, Dr. Medrano said: "Our approach emphasizes both medical excellence and deep therapeutic support. Patients receive careful psychiatric evaluation, individualized treatment planning, and integration-focused psychotherapy designed to help translate insights into lasting change."

Dr. Ben Medrano, MD is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in Integrative Psychiatry, Ketamine Assisted Therapy and Psychedelic Harm Reduction and Integration.

New York Integrative Psychiatry is certified by LegitScript, an organization that verifies the legitimacy and compliance of healthcare providers and websites.

Patients who have received care through the practice have described their experiences as follows:

• "Lovely and compassionate professionals who have helped me immeasurably over the past 4+ years. These are people who are doing this work for all the right reasons!" — Rachel C., patient

Dr. Medrano noted that KAP is not intended for every patient, and referrals are considered on an individual basis: "I think about KAP when someone feels stuck despite good-faith efforts with traditional treatments, or when they are seeking deeper therapeutic work in addition to symptom relief. Good candidates are generally motivated for self-exploration, psychologically minded, and open to engaging in both the experiential and integrative aspects of treatment."

Dr. Medrano also described broader patterns observed among patients who have participated in KAP: "Many patients report improvements not only in depression and anxiety symptoms, but also in their relationship to themselves, their emotions, and their life experiences. We've seen people reconnect with a sense of meaning, self-compassion, and possibility after feeling stuck for years."

New York Integrative Psychiatry's approach to care reflects a broader philosophy that mental health treatment extends beyond symptom relief. The practice's treatment model is built around collaboration between psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, medical providers and therapists, with an emphasis on the therapeutic alliance and individualized, evidence-based and innovative approaches to care, including ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and mindfulness-based interventions.

Individuals interested in learning more about ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant depression and the services offered by New York Integrative Psychiatry can visit the practice's website at https://www.nycintegrativepsych.com/.

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About New York Integrative Psychiatry

New York Integrative Psychiatry is a collaborative team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, medical providers, and therapists who believe that health goes beyond symptom relief and encompasses living a life of purpose and well-being. The practice's collaborative approach honors client autonomy while fostering an environment supportive of healing, growth, and flourishing. Its treatment philosophy incorporates both evidence-based and innovative approaches to care, grounded in the strength of the therapeutic alliance, and offers services including psychiatric care, psychotherapy, medication management and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, all tailored to everyone's unique needs and goals.

Contact Details:

111 W 24th St, Suite 300

New York, NY 10011

United States

Notes to Editors

• Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy services are provided in person at New York Integrative Psychiatry’s Manhattan office.

• The practice serves patients in New York, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

• New York Integrative Psychiatry is certified by LegitScript.

• Quotes from Dr. Ben Medrano, MD and patient testimonials included in this release were provided directly to the publisher and are reproduced verbatim.

• For interview requests or additional information, contact New York Integrative Psychiatry via https://www.nycintegrativepsych.com/contact.

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