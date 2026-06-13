Resurfacing project moving to Route 28 next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The multi-route resurfacing project spanning Maries and Pulaski counties is set to move to Missouri Route 28 next week.

On June 15, construction crews from Willard Asphalt Paving, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to start resurfacing Route 28 beginning at the junction of U.S. Route 63 and working south to Pulaski County Route Z. From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, the roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and pilot vehicles directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists on side roads should wait for the pilot car before turning onto Route 28.

Other routes in this project to be resurfaced, in an order yet to be determined, include South Outer Road 44 from Route 17 to the end of state maintenance, Pulaski County Route P, and Pulaski County Route AA. Resurfacing Missouri Route 133 is complete.

Motorists should exercise caution, eliminate distractions, and slow down through the single-lane work zones.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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