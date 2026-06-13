Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, June 15-21

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 15-21.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Concrete replacement northbound at the 58 mile marker, June 15-17. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK to 230th Avenue, June 16-17, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from N Avenue to O Avenue, June 15-16, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

W Avenue – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route C, June 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no access to/from W Avenue.

Buchanan County

Gene Field Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project through July 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company). https://www.modot.org/projects/gene-field-road-bridge-replacement-over-interstate-29-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 59/Route 752/Route U – Intersection improvement project through spring 2027. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 169 – Intersection improvement project at Route FF through mid-August 2026. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Access to 49th Street will be closed through June 2026. (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project at Southeast Riverside Terrace through mid-July 2026. (Contractor: Hoy Excavating, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

I-29 – RAMPS CLOSED overnight at the ramps to Route 169 (Exit 44) for a scrub seal project on Route 169. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Northbound ramps – closed June 14-15, 8 p.m.to 6 a.m.

Southbound ramps – closed June 15-16, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route H – Scrub seal project, June 15-21. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route E – Scrub seal project, June 15-21. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

22nd Street – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over U.S. Route 36, June 15-17.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing from Route 6 in Gallatin to U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through June 2026. Route 13 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route U – CLOSED at the Tom Creek Bridge, through mid-September 2026, for a replacement project. (Contractor: Decatur Bridge & Iron, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-bridge-replacement-caldwell-county-0

Carroll County

Route 139 – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Hale, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Route D – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Norborne, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 101st Street to 270th Street, June 15-16, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 101st Street to 111th Street, June 17, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route OO – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 244th Street to 234th Street, June 18, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route F – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to Route E, June 15-16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route F – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route M to Route C, June 17-19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the southbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through September 2026. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the northbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county.

Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to the Clay County line near Lawson, through June 2026. Route 69 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Daviess County

Route 13 – Resurfacing and ADA improvements project from Berry Street to Van Buren Street in Gallatin through June 2026. Route 13 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – intersection improvement project at Bob F. Griffin Road, through November 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company).

Route K – Scrub seal project, June 15-21. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Holt County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 220th Street to 230th Street, June 15, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Purdin, for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through October 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED at the West Muddy Creek Bridge beginning through September 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge in Princeton, through early October 2026. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-136-bridge-deck-replacement-mercer-county

U.S. Routes 136 & 65 – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Princeton and South Lineville, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC).

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 near Burlington Junction through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Hawk Road/U.S. Route 71 – access to Hawk Road CLOSED at U.S. Route 71 for bridge barrier work and guardrail replacement June 8-20. U.S. Route 71 will also be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the White Cloud Creek Bridge.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 360th Street, June 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route FF, June 15-16.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 160th Street to 170th Street, June 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route N – CLOSED at the Turkey Creek Bridge through July 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 412th Road to 404th Road, June 15, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek bridge through July 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route 129 – CLOSED at the Spring Creek Bridge through August for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route OO – CLOSED at the Locust Creek Bridge through mid-August 2026 for a deck replacement project. (Contractor: E&C Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-e-route-ff-route-jj-and-route-oo-bridge-deck-replacement-multiple-counties

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Berry Drive, June 15, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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*1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page.

*2 These bridges are part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. A full listing of bridges and project information can be found at: https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-safe-sound-bridge-rehabilitations.

*3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit: https://www.modot.org/governors-rural-routes-program.

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