Planned Road Work for Mid-Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work planned in the mid–Missouri area June 15 - 21, 2026.

All Counties

In addition to the work listed below, other moving operations such as pothole patching, mowing, brush cutting, striping, and pavement repairs continue in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert for slow-moving equipment.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Boone County

Missouri Route 124 – Culvert replacement planned June 15 - 17 at West Lakeview Street. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Outer Road 63 (Tom Bass Road) – Resurfacing continues between Route H and Meyer Industrial Drive. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The entrances from U.S. Route 63 to Tom Bass Road will be closed for short durations, one at a time. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2026.

Interstate 70 – Intermittent single-lane nighttime closures continue through June for shoulder work and barrier wall setting between mile markers 115 (Route BB) and 121 (Midway) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.**

Route AC – Pedestrian facility upgrades continue. Work will require temporary closures of pedestrian facilities, turning restrictions, and intermittent single-lane closures with flaggers to direct motorists through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2026.

Route 124 – Shoulder work planned in various locations. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. This work is in preparation for a resurfacing project tentatively scheduled to begin in early July.

St. Charles Road – CLOSED over I-70 for bridge construction. The on- and off-ramps at this overpass (Exit 131) are open, and a signed detour is in place. The new bridge is expected to open in September 2026.**

Providence Road – CLOSED over I-70 for bridge construction. In addition to motorized vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, etc. will not be able to cross I-70 and will need to follow the signed detour. The ramp from westbound I-70 to Providence Road (Exit 126) will remain closed for the duration of the new bridge construction. The new bridge is expected to open in late October 2026.**

Routes J and O (Exit 117) – Westbound I-70 ramps at Exit 117 are CLOSED for reconstruction. This closure restricts access to and from Routes J and O as listed below. The ramp closures are expected to continue through late November 2026. **

The following traffic impacts and detours will be in place:

No access to/from Route J and either direction of I-70.

Detour: U.S. Route 40/Missouri Route 240.

No access to/from Route O and westbound I-70.

Detour from westbound I-70: Boone County Route BB (Exit 115) to eastbound I-70 to Route O.

Detour to westbound I-70: Eastbound I-70 to Exit 121 to westbound I-70.

No access between Routes J and Route O underneath I-70.

Detour: U.S. Route 40/Missouri Route 240 to Boone County Route UU.

U.S. Route 63 – Interchange improvements at Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) continue. This project is scheduled to continue through November 2026. More information: www.modot.org/projects/63ACInterchange.

I-70 Drive Southeast – CLOSED from just west of Woodridge Drive to Glenstone Drive for construction of a new underpass. The entrance to Woodridge Drive from I-70 Drive Southeast is also closed. A signed detour directs motorists around the closure. The roadway is expected to reopen in January 2027.**

North Outer Road 70 – CLOSED at Cedar Creek, west of Callaway County Route J (near mile marker 136.6). Signs are located ahead of the closure to alert motorists to use an alternate route for the duration of the closure, which is expected through January 2027. **

I-70 – New pavement construction from west of St. Charles Road (near mile marker 130) to the Callaway County line (near mile marker 136). Motorists can expect intermittent and long-term lane closures for the duration of the project, which has an overall completion date in 2027. **

Callaway County

County Road 338 – Pavement repairs scheduled June 15 from U.S. Route 54 to Old 54. The roadway will be CLOSED from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorist will need to seek an alternate route.

Outer Road 63 (Renz Farm Road) – Resurfacing continues. One lane will remain open and flaggers with a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. This is scheduled for completion the end of June.

Outer Road 54 (Halifax Road) – Resurfacing continues. One lane will remain open, and flaggers with a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. This is scheduled for completion the end of June.

Westbound I-70 on-ramp (Exit 148) – The ramp from U.S. Route 54 to westbound I-70 in Kingdom City is closed through mid-July. Motorists are directed to use North Outer Road 70.**

Westbound I-70 off-ramp (Exit 144) – The ramp from westbound I-70 to Route M/Hatton at Exit 144 is closed for several months. The ramp closure is expected to continue through the end of July, but could be extended. Motorists must use an alternate route. **

North Outer Road 70 – CLOSED at Cedar Creek, west of Route J (near mile marker 136.6). Signs are located ahead of the closure to alert motorists to use an alternate route for the duration of the closure, which is expected through January 2027. **

U.S. Route 54 – Pavement widening continues from U.S. Route 63 to the Missouri River Bridge. Narrowed lanes with a 10-foot width restriction and reduced speed limits are in place as crews work in the median behind a temporary barrier. The project is scheduled for completion in May 2027.

I-70 – New pavement construction continues from Route M (near mile marker 144) to Kingdom City (near mile marker 148). Motorists can expect intermittent and long-term lane closures for the duration of the project, which has an overall completion date in 2027. **

Camden County

Route A – Shoulder work planned June 15 - 17. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

U.S. Route 54 – CLOSED at Ha Ha Tonka Road for drainage work. Motorists must use an alternate route during the closure. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2026.

Missouri Route 7 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Sellars Creek between Route T and the city of Richland. A signed detour is in place to direct motorists around the closure via Routes T and H. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2026.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Resurfacing continues at Grand Glaize Beach, Pa He Tsi area, Outpost Road, Camp Red Bud Road, Camp Pin Oak Road, Camp Rising Sun Road, Camp Clover Point Drive, and Tangled Oaks Road. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. This is scheduled for completion the end of June.

Routes KK and MM – Guardrail installation continues. Work is expected nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zones. This work is in preparation for a resurfacing project and continues through October 2026.

U.S. Route 54 – Pavement widening and driveway entrance improvements continue in Camdenton. Traffic is shifted between Business Route 5 and Bumper Hill Road, with one lane open in each direction, but no center turn lane. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2027.

Cole County

Missouri Route 179 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Rock Creek. A signed detour is in place to direct motorist around the closure. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2026.

Bolivar Street – CLOSED over U.S. Route 50 for a bridge rehabilitation project. All traffic must use an alternate route. The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-August.

Route AA – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the South Moreau Creek, south of Russellville. A signed detour is in place to direct motorists around the closure. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2026.

Missouri Boulevard – A pavement widening, signal installation, and sidewalk extension project continues. One eastbound lane of Missouri Boulevard will be closed during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, between South Ten Mile Drive and east of Wildwood Drive. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2027.

Cooper County

I-70 – Median work for new pavement construction continues from Missouri Route 5 in Boonville (mile marker 101) to the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport (mile marker 115). Motorists can expect intermittent and long-term lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction in both directions for the duration of the project. This portion of the Improve I-70 Program has an overall completion date in December 2027. **

Crawford County

Missouri Route 49 – Pothole patching planned June 15 – 17 from Route V to Route Y in Iron County. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Route M – Pothole patching planned June 15 - 17. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Missouri Route 8 – Bridge rehabilitation continues over the Meramec River near Steelville. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2026.

Dent County

Route B – CLOSED at the bridge over Dry Creek for a bridge replacement project. A signed detour is in place. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of July 2026.

Missouri Route 32 – Resurfacing continues from U.S. Route 63 in Texas County to Route KK in Iron County. Within the city limits of Licking and Salem, work will take place during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A 10-foot width restriction is in place around-the-clock for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-September 2026.

Missouri Routes 19 and 32 – Pedestrian facility upgrades continue in the city limits of Salem. Minimal traffic impacts are expected during the project which is expected to be completed in September 2026.

Howard County

U.S. Route 40 – Roadside work planned June 16 - 17 at Missouri Route 240 spur. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Route 240 – Roadside work planned June 16 - 17 from County Road 412 to County Road 421. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Missouri Route 5 – Roadside work planned June 17 from Broadway Street to Stage Coach Road in the city limits of New Franklin. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Route E – Resurfacing and pavement marking continues. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in early to mid-June 2026.

Route 124 – Shoulder work planned in various locations. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. This work is in preparation for a resurfacing project tentatively scheduled to begin in early July.

Maries County

Route M – Culvert replacement planned June 15 - 17. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Missouri Route 28 – Resurfacing scheduled to begin June 15 from U.S. Route 63 to Pulaski County Route Z. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2026.

Missouri Route 42 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Fly Creek Bridge. A signed detour is in place to direct motorists around the closure. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2026.

Miller County

Route 42 – Culvert replacement planned June 15 near Argent Oaks Drive. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Route U – Sealing operations scheduled to begin June 15 from Route 42 to Route 17 in Pulaski County. One lane will remain open, and flaggers with a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route C – Culvert replacement planned June 16 at Sand Rock Road. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Route EE – Culvert replacement planned June 17 at Rodeo Drive. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Morgan County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16, north of Versailles between Route BB and Route Z. Motorists must seek an alternate route during the closure.

Moniteau County

Missouri Route 87 – Culvert replacement planned June 15 - 17 from Route 179 to Route O. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

Route CC – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over South Moreau Creek. A signed detour is in place to direct motorists around the closure. The project is scheduled for completion in early July 2026.

Osage County

Routes CC, N and W – Pothole patching planned June 15 - 17. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zones.

Phelps County

Routes B, J, and ZZ – Pothole patching planned June 15 - 17. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zones.

Rolla Street – CLOSED at the northern entrance of Route 72 for pedestrian facility upgrades June 15 - 22. Motorists must use an alternate route during the closure.

County Road 8490 (Sugar Tree Road) – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-44. The on- and off-ramps at this overpass (Exit 176) will remain open and a signed detour is in place. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2026.

Route J – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-44. The on- and off-ramps at this overpass (Exit 169) will remain open and a signed detour will be in place. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2026.

Route 72 – Pedestrian facility upgrades continue in Rolla. Work will require temporary closures of pedestrian facilities and intermittent single-lane closures with flaggers to direct motorists through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2026.

Business Loop 44/Route 72/Kingshighway – A bridge rehabilitation project over I-44 continues. One eastbound lane will remain open with a 12-foot width restriction. The bridge is CLOSED to all westbound traffic, and a signed detour is in place. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2026.

U.S. Route 63 – Bridge rehabilitation continues over Little Piney Creek near Yancy Mills. Temporary traffic signals are being used to maintain traffic through the single-lane work zone. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2026.

Pulaski County

I-44 – Concrete replacement planned June 15, eastbound only, at mile marker 150. The right(driving) lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During this work, the eastbound on-ramp at Exit 150 will be CLOSED and motorists will need to use an alternate route.

Route U – Sealing operations scheduled to begin June 15 from Route 42 in Miller County to Route 17. One lane will remain open, and flaggers with a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

I-44 – Concrete replacement planned June 16, eastbound only, at mile marker 165. The right driving) lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Spur 44 (Missouri Avenue) – Pedestrian facility upgrades continue from east of St. Robert Boulevard to Gateway Circle in St. Robert. Work will require temporary closures of pedestrian facilities and intermittent single-lane closures with flaggers to direct motorists through the work zone.

Business Loop 44 westbound on-ramp – The ramp from Business Loop 44 to westbound I-44 is CLOSED at Exit 159 in St. Robert. Motorists must use an alternate route. The ramp is expected to reopen at the end of June.

Missouri Route 28 – Resurfacing scheduled to begin June 15 from U.S. Route 63 in Maries County to Route Z. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2026.

I-44 – A pavement widening project from just east of Exit 156 in Waynesville to Exit 159 in St. Robert is underway. Motorists can expect intermittent and long-term lane closures in both directions and ramp closures from Exit 169 to Exit 150. The project has an overall completion date in 2027.

Washington County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Ashley Branch Creek. Motorists must use an alternate route. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2026.

Missouri Routes 21 and 47 – Pothole patching planned June 15 - 17. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zones.

Route 8 – Bridge rehabilitation continues over the Union Pacific Railroad. The roadway will remain open throughout the project but is narrowed to one lane with traffic signals. Motorists should expect delays.

**This work is part of the Improve I-70 program. Learn more at modot.org/improvei70.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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