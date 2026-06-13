Kansas City area maintenance work for June 15-19

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance work throughout the Kansas City region from June 15 through June 19. All work is weather permitting.

PETTIS COUNTY

Route N between Route J and end of state maintenance: flagging operations from Monday, June 15 until Wednesday, June 17, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work.

SALINE COUNTY

Route 240 between Route 41 south and Glasgow: flagging operations from Monday, June 15 until Thursday, June 18, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work.

MoDOT maintenance crews often perform other tasks throughout the work week such as pothole patching, litter pick-up, sign repairs, brush cutting, and other operations that are not included above as they pose limited impacts to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).