Adobe Badlands Cleanup

The annual Adobe Badlands Volunteer Community Cleanup Day brought together more than 35 volunteers and dedicated Delta County staff, Commissioners, Local Leaders, nonprofit partners, and the Bureau of Land Management. v

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