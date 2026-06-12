Delta County Clerk Staff Earn Election Certification

The Delta County Clerk and Recorder's Office staff members Chief Deputy Rene Warner, Election Supervisor, Melina Sanford, and Election Technician Misty Reed have successfully completed the U.S. Election...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.