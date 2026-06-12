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Delta County Clerk Staff Earn Election Certification

The Delta County Clerk and Recorder's Office staff members Chief Deputy Rene Warner, Election Supervisor, Melina Sanford, and Election Technician Misty Reed have successfully completed the U.S. Election...

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Delta County Clerk Staff Earn Election Certification

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