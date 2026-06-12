FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2026

GRAND COUNTY ENACTS STAGE ONE FIRE RESTRICTIONS

GRAND COUNTY, CO – During a special meeting, the Grand County Board of County Commissioners approved enacting Stage One Fire Restrictions, effective Friday, June 12, 2026, at 12 p.m.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with local fire districts and federal partners, consistently monitors fire conditions and the necessity of fire restrictions. Decisions are based on a scientific fire restriction matrix utilized across northwest Colorado. Upon reviewing the latest data, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin recommended and Commissioners approved implementing Stage One Fire Restrictions (Resolution No. 2026-06-08).

The Commissioners’ decision is the result of a collaborative effort between the Sheriff, local fire districts, the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office, the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, and the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.

What Stage One Restrictions Mean

Under Stage One Restrictions, open fires in Grand County are prohibited outside of developed recreation sites, meaning dispersed campfires in forested areas are not permitted.

Please note that each municipality (town) within Grand County retains the authority to implement its own fire restrictions as determined by local government.

Information Line: The Grand County Fire Restrictions recorded phone line is 970-725-3852.

Current Status: View up-to-date restrictions at www.GCEmergency.com.

Enforcement: Our goal is voluntary compliance as we all do our part to prevent wildfires. To report a fire restriction violation, please contact the Grand County Communications Center at 970-725-3311. For your safety, please do not personally address violations; allow our deputies to handle the situation.

Penalty: A violation of Grand County Fire Restrictions is punishable by a $1,000.00 fine for each separate offense.

Prohibited Activities & Uses

The following activities are strictly prohibited under Stage One Fire Restrictions:

• Open Fires: Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire outside of a developed recreation site.

• Smoking: Smoking outdoors, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed campground or picnic area, or while stopped in an area at least six feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials.

• Chainsaws: Operating a chainsaw without a USDA- or SAE-approved spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

• Welding/Torches: Welding or operating torches with an open flame, except in an area at least ten feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials.

• Incendiary Devices: Using explosive or incendiary devices (excluding permissible fireworks).

Allowed Activities & Uses

The following activities are permitted under Stage One Fire Restrictions:

• Developed Sites: Open fires in developed campgrounds (with fees and hosts) or picnic areas featuring permanently constructed fire grates and/or charcoal grills.

• Stoves/Grills: Fires contained within liquid- or gas-fueled stoves, lanterns, heating devices, and wood pellet grills/stoves.

• Private Residences: Open fires at private residences within permanent or portable outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, chimineas, and/or grills.

• Fireworks: Permissible fireworks according to state statute, as well as permitted, professional fireworks displays within Grand County.

Official Resources & Wildfire Stewardship

Help us prevent wildfires and stay informed by checking official sources:

• Grand County Wildfire Council: www.bewildfireready.org

• Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests: www.fs.usda.gov/r02/arp

• Medicine Bow - Routt National Forests: www.fs.usda.gov/mbr

• Bureau of Land Management Northwest District: www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/northwest-district

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