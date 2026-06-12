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C.A. Adheres to Precedent, Reaches Result Majority Decries

The Court of Appeal for this district yesterday invalidated a sentence, in obedience to a recent California Supreme Court decision, with the majority indicating a belief that the wrong result was being reached.

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C.A. Adheres to Precedent, Reaches Result Majority Decries

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