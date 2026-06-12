TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Bottom Road

WILLIAMSPORT, MD (June 12, 2026) – The Washington County Highway Department announces an upcoming road closure on Bottom Road between the Tannery and the railroad tracks at the Quarry from Monday, June 15, 2026 through Wednesday, June 17, 2026 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Alternative routes will be available for motorists.

For further information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at [email protected].

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