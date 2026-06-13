🌸 Join the Cherry Blossom Petal Protectors – Volunteer This Spring!

As spring blossoms across Roosevelt Island, our beloved cherry trees are once again taking center stage—drawing visitors from near and far to admire their beauty. Following the success of last year’s program, we’re bringing back our Cherry Blossom Petal Protectors volunteer initiative to help preserve these iconic trees for future generations.

We’re calling on community members to sign up for 2-hour volunteer shifts—especially on weekends—during peak bloom season throughout April and early May. As a Petal Protector, your mission will be simple but meaningful:

Greet visitors and hand out palm cards encouraging respectful behavior

Remind guests to look, not touch—no climbing or picking from the trees

Help visitors discover Roosevelt Island by encouraging them to explore ALL of the Island’s parks, promenades, and public spaces

Support our local community by pointing visitors toward Roosevelt Island businesses along Main Street

Help us keep the cherry blossom experience safe, welcoming, and beautiful for everyone

Volunteers will be stationed along the West and East Promenades where foot traffic runs highest. All volunteers will be required to register online, review our Petal Protector Guide Deck, and complete a waiver before participating.

If you love the cherry blossoms and want to help protect them while also welcoming visitors to Roosevelt Island, we’d love to have you join us.

👉 Click here to sign up and learn more.

What Do I Do on the Day I Volunteer?

You've selected your date and time for volunteering through our online portal—thanks again! On the day of your Petal Protector shift, here's what to do:

Arrive at the front desk of Sportspark’s west side entrance (250 Main Street) about 5–10 minutes before your shift begins.

Check in with the Sportspark front desk team, review the Petal Protector Guide Deck, and sign your waiver.

Once you’ve signed your waiver, you’ll receive your Petal Protector pink vest, cherry blossom palm cards, and sunglasses. Then you’re all set to head out and keep an eye on our beautiful cherry blossoms while welcoming visitors to the Island.

At the end of your shift, please return the vest and any remaining palm cards to the Sportspark front desk. (You get to keep the sunglasses as a THANK YOU!)

Thank you for helping us celebrate and safeguard one of Roosevelt Island’s most cherished traditions while also helping visitors experience all that our Island has to offer.