Report Potholes with “Operation Smooth Ride”

Our RIOC Maintenance team is out in full force tackling potholes across the Island, making every drive a little smoother. We’ve already done a major audit of the most egregious potholes on our roads to help guide our work. Now we need you to join the mission.

Welcome to the Pothole Patrol!

See a pothole? Report it through our Brightly system so our team can track it and fix it fast. Every report helps us stay ahead and keep Roosevelt Island moving safely.

Submit your request here: qrco.de/Brightly