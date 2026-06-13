RIOC, RIHS Partner to Celebrate Roosevelt Island History on “National Historic Markers Weekend”

Roosevelt Island, NY (April 30, 2026) – In celebration of National Historic Markers Weekend, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) and the Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) teamed up for a special one-day event on Sunday, April 26, focused on promoting the island’s rich history through community engagement and exploration. The day included the unveiling of the island’s newest historic marker, followed by a Roosevelt Island History Quest hosted by RIOC and RIHS for island youth and families.

The event began with RIOC, RIHS, and local children unveiling the island’s newest historic marker at the Roosevelt Island Visitors Center, which originally served as a kiosk for the Queensboro Bridge Trolley during the first half of the 20th century. Built in 1909, the remarkable structure features the same Guastavino tiling found in Grand Central Terminal and served the trolley line until 1957, when service was discontinued.

Of the five original kiosks, three were demolished, one was taken to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, and the other still sits across the river in Manhattan at the foot of the bridge. When the Brooklyn Children’s Museum no longer wished to keep its kiosk, RIHS President Judy Berdy led an effort to preserve it and bring it to Roosevelt Island, where it now serves as the Visitors Center welcoming passengers arriving by Tram. Today, the kiosk stands as both a landmark and a reminder of the island’s rich past.

Following the unveiling, RIOC hosted a special Roosevelt Island History Quest, coordinated by RIOC’s Youth Center staff in collaboration with RIHS, in which island youth and families visited six of the island’s historic markers to learn more about their history and have their “Island Passports” stamped. Participants who collected stamps from all six locations received a special thank-you gift courtesy of RIOC’s Youth Center and RIHS.

“Roosevelt Island has a remarkable history, and events like this are a wonderful way to celebrate and share that story with the community,” said B.J. Jones, President and CEO of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. “It was especially meaningful to see the RIOC Youth Center involved, helping our young people and families connect with the landmarks and stories that make this community so unique. Thank you to Judy Berdy for her tireless dedication to preserving our history, and to Ana Medina and our Youth Center staff for their incredible work creating an engaging and informative experience for island families.”

"Sunday’s event, sponsored by RIHS and RIOC, was a great success and a strong example of the cooperation between all parties involved,” said Judy Berdy, President of the Roosevelt Island Historical Society. "Under the leadership of BJ Jones, and thanks to the work of Bryant Daniels and the RIOC Maintenance team, we installed a new historical marker in front of the Visitors Center honoring the rich history of the trolley kiosk. And working with Ana Medina of the RIOC Youth Center on the Roosevelt Island History Quest was a wonderful experience. Her students and staff were outstanding, and her professionalism and preparation helped make the day a success. I also want to thank the RIHS volunteers who supported the event, staffed locations, and helped bring everything together. It was a fun and memorable day, and we look forward to working with RIOC and the Youth Center on many more events in the future.”

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About the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):



The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the island’s roads, parks, buildings, sports facility, and public transportation—including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

Press Contacts:

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

Bryant Daniels

Assistant Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs

347-398-4700

Bryant.Daniels@rioc.ny.gov