Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Streamlining state government

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

In recent years, the Indiana General Assembly has been working to reduce the size of our government to give Hoosiers a system that runs more efficiently and continues to protect taxpayer dollars.

A smaller government not only means lower taxes, but I believe it also allows Hoosiers to live their lives without heavy government intrusion that we don't need

During my time in public office, I have worked to find ways to eliminate government waste and reduce bureaucratic barriers for Hoosiers.

That's why I supported a new law aimed at reforming and reducing some areas of state government.

House Enrolled Act 1003 streamlines Indiana's government by eliminating or merging more than 40 outdated, inactive or duplicative boards and commissions, many of which had not met in several years.

Throughout the 2026 session, the Indiana General Assembly took careful consideration as this law made its way through the legislative process, and the outcome is the result of years of work with experts and stakeholders.

This year, I also supported Senate Enrolled Act 293, which removed overly burdensome requirements for pharmacists.

Here in Indiana, we value less government – not more, and I believe this new law helps our state get even closer to this goal.

As always, constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.