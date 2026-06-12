OSA Weekly Update - 6/12/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Fire Relief Associations: SAFES Access for Accountants and Auditors

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Fraud Risk Questions During an Audit

4. Job Openings

5. Deadlines

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

The third Thursday in June is approaching, so you know what that means: the Viola Gopher Count!

Throughout my time in office, I've made the trip to Viola Township to celebrate one of Minnesota's most enduring local traditions and one of the nation's longest-running community events. I even created a crop art piece in 2024 to commemorate the event's 150th anniversary.

The Viola Gopher Count is a reminder that local government works best when it brings people together. What started as a practical solution to a local problem has grown into a celebration that reconnects neighbors, families and generations.

At a time when division can feel overwhelming, Viola shows how local communities continue to find common ground, solve problems and strengthen the connections that make Minnesota special.

2. Fire Relief Associations: SAFES Access for Accountants and Auditors

As we near the June 30 reporting deadline for fire relief associations please remember to submit a completed 2026 User Authorization Form if one has not yet been filed. The completed form is required for accountants, auditors, and other consultants who work with relief associations to have access to the relief association’s reports. Access to reports occurs primarily through the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES), but also extends to other offline relief association documents.