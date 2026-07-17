State Auditor Julie Blaha Announces Redesign of OSA Website - July 17, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha announced the launch of the Office of the State Auditor's (OSA) newly redesigned website, built to meet updated federal accessibility requirements under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for web content and mobile applications.

The redesign improves accessibility and the user experience by making it easier for cities, counties, towns, special districts, fire relief associations, development authorities, CPA firms and the public to find relevant information.

"We really wanted to design an inclusive website that caters to the specific needs of the people who use it," said Chief Information Officer Kathy Fraser.

The OSA gathered feedback from local government officials, organizations and members of the public throughout the redesign process. Twenty-three participants completed card-sorting exercises that helped shape the site's organization, navigation and search functions.

“This redesign improves access to information and services while helping ensure our office meets the needs of Minnesotans,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha.

Key Improvement Include:

The new website is now live.

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