State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Fiscal Stewards to Sound the Alarm on SNAP Cuts That Have Undermined Family Budgets Crisis One Year After HR1 Was Signed - June 30, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

“When SNAP gets cut, the need doesn’t disappear, it shows up in our communities,” said Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha. “Shifting these costs onto states doesn’t solve a budget problem, it creates one.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Wednesday, July 1 at 10 a.m. CST, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Trump administration's HR 1 SNAP cuts, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young and For the Long Term for a press call about how federal SNAP cuts have devastated family budgets and state budgets.

One year ago, HR 1 was signed into law, setting in motion SNAP cuts that are now forcing families to make impossible choices at the grocery store and leaving kids facing food insecurity with worse health outcomes for years to come. States are now picking up the tab and fiscal officers can document the cost shift as demand rises for state-funded food assistance, emergency services and healthcare. On this anniversary, state fiscal officers are sounding the alarm and calling on Congress to restore federal SNAP funding.

What:

State Fiscal Stewards Sound the Alarm on Federal SNAP Cuts Hitting Family Budgets and State Finances

Who:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young

Arizona Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar

Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Wednesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.

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