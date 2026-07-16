State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Fiscal Stewards to Sound the Alarm on Trump's H-1B Crackdown Threatening America's Global Talent Edge - July 15, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Fiscal Stewards to Sound the Alarm on Trump's H-1B Crackdown Threatening America's Global Talent Edge

“As crackdowns on legal immigration make it harder for talented people to build their lives here, Minnesota doesn’t just lose workers, we lose entrepreneurs, taxpayers and future economic growth,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – — On Thursday, July 16 at 11:30 a.m. CST, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young and For the Long Term for a press call [RSVP HERE] on how the Trump administration's crackdown on legal immigration, and the H-1B visa fee at its center, is threatening America's ability to attract the world's best talent and the tax revenue that comes with it.

A federal court recently struck down the administration's $100,000 H-1B fee, but the broader crackdown on legal immigration continues. When restrictive policies push companies to shift hiring to Canada or India, states lose both the high-earning workers and the tax revenue they generate. On this call, state fiscal officers will explain what's at stake for their budgets and urge the administration to reverse course before more jobs, innovation and opportunity leave for good.

What:

State Fiscal Stewards Sound the Alarm on Trump's H-1B Crackdown Threatening America's Global Talent Edge

Who:

Julie Blaha, Minnesota State Auditor

Dave Young, Colorado State Treasurer

Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Thursday, July 16, at 11:30 a.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE

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