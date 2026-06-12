County offices closed June 19 for Juneteenth

Many Mesa County offices will close Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of Juneteenth.

Services that will remain open

Animal Services (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Coroner's Office

Criminal Justice Services, all locations

Sheriff's Office jail, patrol and emergency services

All other county offices will be closed and will reopen during normal business hours Monday, June 22.

Residents can access many county services online at mesacounty.us.

