County offices closed June 19 for Juneteenth
Many Mesa County offices will close Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of Juneteenth.
Services that will remain open
- Animal Services (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Coroner's Office
- Criminal Justice Services, all locations
- Sheriff's Office jail, patrol and emergency services
All other county offices will be closed and will reopen during normal business hours Monday, June 22.
Residents can access many county services online at mesacounty.us.
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