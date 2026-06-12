Douglas County Elections recognized by national Veterans organization

The Bronze Award celebrates the service of military veterans as local election workers

The Douglas County Office of Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Division is being recognized by the national Vet the Vote organization as a Bronze Award recipient, honoring the number of local military Veterans who serve as temporary election workers, known as election judges.

“This recognition highlights Douglas County’s commitment to engaging Veterans and military families as poll workers and election officials,” Vet the Vote shared in its news release announcing the designation. “By creating opportunities for continued service, Douglas County is supporting civic participation and reinforcing the vital role Veterans and military families play in our elections.”

Douglas County Elections hires hundreds of election judges representing different political affiliations to conduct the statutory duties required for the conduct of each election. These temporary election workers perform each step required to securely process returned ballots and assist in-person voters at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC).

More than 30 local military Veterans are among the planned workforce of 225 election judges for the June 30, 2026, Primary Election in Douglas County.

“Thank you to Vet the Vote for this Bronze Award recognition,” said Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Sheri Davis, “Our Elections team is stronger thanks to the dedication of our military veterans who extend their service through civic duty.”

“We are so proud of Douglas County Elections’ Military Veteran Election Judge Program,” added Chief Deputy Clerk and Recorder Codie Winslow, “Our Veterans provide leadership, discipline, organizational expertise, and problem-solving abilities—skills that are essential for processing ballots, managing polling places, and assisting voters effectively.”

For official voter resources and election information, visit DouglasCOVotes.gov