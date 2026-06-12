Citrus County Boat Ramp Closures for Emergency Repairs

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (June 12, 2026) — From Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, Citrus County Public Works will conduct emergency repairs at three county-maintained boat ramps to help mitigate low-water risks:

Hernando Boat Ramp

Eden Park Boat Ramp in Inverness

Duval Island Boat Ramp in Floral City

Work will be completed in the order listed above, with construction activities occurring intermittently throughout the week. Message boards will be placed on major roads near each boat ramp beginning Monday morning to notify the public when construction is underway.

Boat ramps will remain open when construction is not actively occurring and access areas are not blocked off. For a full list of county boat ramps, visit: citruscounty.gov/boatramps .

Citrus County Public Works appreciates the public's patience as crews work to improve access and reduce low-water risks at these facilities. For more information, call Citrus County Public Works at 352-527-5477.