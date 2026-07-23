Rabies Alert Issued by Florida Department of Health Citrus

Citrus County, Fla.—The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is issuing a rabies alert in Citrus County in response to a confirmed case of rabies in an unvaccinated, stray kitten that was captured in the area of Floral City, on July 18, 2026.

DOH-Citrus is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Citrus County:

Northern boundary: Country Highlands Drive

Southern boundary: Hernando County Line

Eastern boundary: Majestic Point

Western boundary: Highway 41