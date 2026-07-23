Rabies Alert Issued by Florida Department of Health Citrus
Citrus County, Fla.—The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is issuing a rabies alert in Citrus County in response to a confirmed case of rabies in an unvaccinated, stray kitten that was captured in the area of Floral City, on July 18, 2026.
DOH-Citrus is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.
People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.
This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Citrus County:
- Northern boundary: Country Highlands Drive
- Southern boundary: Hernando County Line
- Eastern boundary: Majestic Point
- Western boundary: Highway 41
- Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.
- Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control at 352-249-2790.
- Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Citrus by calling 352-527-0068.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
- Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control at 352-249-2790.
- Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.
For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Citrus at 352-527-0068.
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