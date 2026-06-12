The Gut–Skin Connection: Why Your Breakouts Start in the Digestive System

Focus on a Wholefood Diet

A nutrient-dense, wholefood diet provides the building blocks needed for healthy skin repair, balanced hormones, and reduced inflammation. Rather than focusing purely on restriction, aim to include a wide variety of colourful, minimally processed foods rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats.

Foods rich in zinc, vitamin A, vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants may be particularly beneficial for supporting skin health and reducing inflammation associated with acne. Examples include pumpkin seeds, eggs, carrots, sweet potato, berries, citrus fruits, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, walnuts, and oily fish such as salmon or sardines.

Hydration is another often overlooked factor. Drinking adequate water supports digestion, circulation, detoxification, and skin barrier function, all of which are important for maintaining healthy skin.

Support Your Gut Microbiome

Supporting the gut microbiome can help reduce inflammation and improve communication along the gut–skin axis. Eating a diverse diet rich in plant foods can help nourish beneficial gut bacteria, while fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, miso, and natural yoghurt will introduce beneficial microbes into the digestive system.