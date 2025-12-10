Antacids Damage Your Stomach

Chronic digestive issues are self-created – years of sugar, coffee, alcohol and poor eating habits have built this cycle. No medication can undo what these choices have caused. It’s time to take responsibility and give your body a chance to heal.

Here’s how to break the cycle:

1. Identify and remove triggers completely

Cut out spicy and fatty foods, sugar, chocolate, coffee and alcohol completely – no compromises, no ‘just once’.

2. Eat for your gut

Focus on smaller, balanced meals and chew food thoroughly. Include gut-friendly foods such as vegetables, high-fibre whole grains and fermented foods like sauerkraut or kefir. Avoid lying down immediately after eating and eat earlier in the evening.

3. Support digestion

Use natural remedies to soothe and nourish your gut:

Slippery elm and marshmallow root: create a protective coating for the digestive lining, reducing irritation and discomfort.

Magnesium and zinc: magnesium supports enzyme function to help food break down efficiently, while zinc is needed for stomach acid production, aiding proper digestion and nutrient absorption.
Digestive enzymes and probiotics: improve digestion, restore healthy gut flora and support nutrient absorption.

4. Move your body by taking a gentle post-meal walks to support digestion and stomach emptying.

5. Manage stress with relaxation techniques, mindfulness, or gentle movement Tai Chi.

6. Avoid drinking water with meals as fluid dilutes stomach acid and digestive enzymes, making it harder for your body to break down food properly. This slows digestion, leading to bloating and increased risk of reflux.

7. Keep a food and symptom diary to identify personal triggers and measure improvements over time.

8. Get professional support or train in nutrition yourself

Work with from a CNM-trained natural therapist who takes a holistic approach, considering diet, lifestyle, stress and gut function. They can help uncover root causes, tailor your diet, recommend herbal and nutrient support, and guide stress management techniques to restore digestive health. Or empower yourself by training in nutrition and naturopathy to confidently make healthy choices for yourself and your family, understand which remedies are best for common health concerns, and take control of your wellbeing.

You have the power to stop covering up symptoms and start healing. The responsibility is yours – cut the triggers, support your gut and give your body a chance to recover.