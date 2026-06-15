Electroninks Launches UV-Curable Silver Conductive Ink for Advanced Printed Electronics and EMI Shielding Applications

New MOD silver ink delivers stable jetting, strong adhesion, and low-temperature curing for printed electronics and EMI shielding

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced the launch of EI-1169 , a new UV-curable silver conductive ink engineered for inkjet deposition across advanced electronics manufacturing applications. Designed for high-reliability conductive printing on epoxy, polyimide, and copper substrates, EI-1169 expands Electroninks’ portfolio of metal-organic decomposition (MOD) conductive inks supporting next-generation additive manufacturing workflows, printed electronics, EMI shielding, and semiconductor packaging applications.The new formulation combines stable jetting performance on industry-relevant printheads, long shelf life and printhead life, low-temperature curing, and strong adhesion characteristics within a polymer-free conductive ink platform optimized for digitally manufactured electronics. The combination of jettability, reliability and electrical performance sets this product apart on a global level.“As electronics manufacturers continue moving toward additive and digitally driven production environments, conductive materials have to deliver both processing stability and long-term reliability,” said Brett Walker, chief executive officer at Electroninks. “EI-1169 was developed to support those requirements while enabling broader substrate compatibility and lower-temperature conductive processing.”EI-1169 is formulated for inkjet deposition environments requiring precise droplet control, repeatable print performance, and robust substrate adhesion. The ink demonstrates strong stability and ink-jettability in several printheads, including DMP Samba printheads, helping support scalable additive manufacturing workflows and consistent production output.Key product features include:* Polymer-free MOD silver conductive ink* UV-curable processing capability* Lead-free and halogen-free formulation* Strong adhesion on copper, epoxy, and polyimide substrates* Stable jetting performance for inkjet deposition* Long refrigerated shelf stabilityThe material also supports UV curing at 365 nm or 395 nm wavelengths, providing additional process flexibility for manufacturers working with temperature-sensitive substrates and advanced packaging architectures.Electroninks developed EI-1169 to support the growing shift toward additive manufacturing across electronics production and semiconductor packaging workflows. As device architectures become more compact and geometrically complex, manufacturers increasingly require conductive materials that combine high-resolution deposition, substrate compatibility, and scalable processing performance.Electroninks expects EI-1169 to support applications including:* EMI shielding* Printed electronics* Flexible electronics* Semiconductor packaging* Advanced interconnects* Additive manufacturing workflowsThe launch of EI-1169 further expands Electroninks’ growing portfolio of conductive materials engineered for next-generation electronics manufacturing.The company continues developing advanced metal complex conductive ink solutions spanning silver, copper, gold, platinum, and nickel chemistries for applications across semiconductor packaging, printed circuit boards, advanced sensors, aerospace systems, medical devices, and additive electronics manufacturing.“Additive manufacturing is fundamentally changing how electronics are designed and produced,” added Walker. “Our focus remains on delivering conductive materials that help customers simplify manufacturing workflows while enabling new levels of performance and integration flexibility.”EI-1169 is available immediately for customer evaluation and integration. For additional product specifications and availability information, visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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