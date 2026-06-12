Now Accepting Applications for the UFA Foundation’s Rural Communities Grant Program

Applications Now Open for the UFA Foundation Rural Communities Grant Program

In 2026, the UFA Foundation will provide five (5) $20,000 grants, for a total investment of $100,000, to eligible capital projects.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Farmer’s Day, the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation (UFA Foundation) is now accepting applications for its 2026 Rural Communities (RC) Grant program, supporting projects that strengthen the communities where farmers and ranchers live and work.The RC Grant program has already made a meaningful impact, investing $200,000 into nine community-driven projects. From enhancing local gathering spaces to supporting education and recreation, these investments are helping build stronger, more connected rural communities.Now entering its third year, the program will once again support local capital projects that create lasting value, projects that bring people together, meet real community needs and contribute to vibrant rural life.In 2026, the UFA Foundation will provide five (5) $20,000 grants, for a total investment of $100,000, to eligible capital projects. Organizations can apply for one $20,000 grant to support a project that creates meaningful, lasting community impact and is completed within two years.Eligible projects must:• Address a demonstrated community need• Be accessible and benefit the broader community• Create a lasting, positive legacyApplications are open to registered charities, non-profit organizations, municipalities and co-operatives located within 200 kilometres of a UFA location.Launched in 2024, the UFA Foundation has provided $200,000 through its RC Grant program over the past two years, supporting nine community projects. This builds on the strong legacy of the former UFA Rural Communities Foundation, which provided $500,000 in funding to 20 projects over five years. Together, this amounts to $700,000 in funding to 29 projects over the past seven years.Application Timeline• Applications open: Friday, June 12, 2026• Applications close: Friday, July 31, 2026With a shorter application window this year, organizations are encouraged to apply early.More information about eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found here: ACF Programs - RC Grants | Agricultural Community Foundation The UFA Agricultural Community Foundation is continuing a legacy of supporting farmers, ranchers and rural communities while helping build a stronger, more resilient future.

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