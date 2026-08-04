UFA and Ponoka Fertilizer Unite to Strengthen Crop Inputs Offering

Expanding access, strengthening service and supporting the long-term success of producers

Ponoka Fertilizer has built a highly respected business with deep roots in the community. By bringing our organizations together, we are strengthening our ability to support producers.” — Fred Thun, President and CEO, UFA

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative Limited (UFA) and Ponoka Fertilizer Ltd., operating as Ponoka Fertilizer and Bashaw Crop Services, (Ponoka Fertilizer), today announced the completion of UFA’s acquisition of the business.This transaction brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to supporting producers, strengthening service and building for the long-term future of agriculture.Ponoka Fertilizer has built a strong, locally rooted business with more than 25 years of experience providing fertilizer, crop protection products and agronomy services. Its team is known for deep customer relationships and consistent, reliable service, qualities that closely align with UFA’s approach.“This is a strong fit and a meaningful step forward for UFA,” said Fred Thun, President and Chief Executive Officer of UFA. “Ponoka Fertilizer has built a highly respected business with deep roots in the community. By bringing our organizations together, we are strengthening our ability to support producers with reliable access to the products, services and expertise they depend on, while continuing to invest in the long-term success of our co-operative.”Through this acquisition, UFA expands its crop inputs offering while strengthening its ability to support members and customers with a broader network, enhanced supply chain capability and increased local expertise.Ponoka Fertilizer customers will benefit from expanded access to products, services and UFA’s network over time. At the same time, UFA members and customers will benefit from increased local presence and agronomy expertise.Dan Lea, Owner and Founder of Ponoka Fertilizer, added that the transition represents a positive step for the business and its customers. “UFA shares our commitment to supporting producers. Joining UFA ensures the continuity of the business while creating new opportunities to build on what has already been established and continue delivering strong service into the future.”The business will continue to operate with the same team and local focus, maintaining the relationships and service customers rely on, while integration is approached in a measured and thoughtful manner.

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