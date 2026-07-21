UFA Announces First Manitoba Petroleum Site in Portage la Prairie

Supporting the people and industries that drive Friendly Manitoba forward

We're looking forward to getting to know this province and the people who call it home. Most importantly, we're excited about the opportunity to serve them.” — Fred Thun, President and CEO, UFA

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) is pleased to announce the development of its first cardlock and bulk petroleum site in Manitoba, located in Portage la Prairie. The project marks the first of several UFA petroleum sites planned in the province and an important milestone in the co-operative's continued expansion across Western Canada.Situated along the Trans-Canada Highway and at the heart of one of Manitoba's most important transportation and agri-food corridors, Portage la Prairie is a community known for its strong agricultural roots, growing industrial base and strategic role in connecting businesses across the Prairies. The region supports transportation companies, producers, processors and industrial operators that help drive Manitoba's economy every day.The new site will be designed to support the businesses that keep Manitoba moving. Once complete, the site will offer clear and dyed fuel, select high-speed satellite pumps, DEF, spacious fueling lanes and parking, driver amenities including showers and washrooms, UFA and Shell-branded lubricants, as well as DieselexGold premium diesel fuel."Opening our first cardlock and bulk petroleum site in Manitoba is an exciting milestone for UFA and an important investment in the customers and industries that drive Manitoba's economy," said Fred Thun President and CEO of UFA Co-operative. "Portage la Prairie is a strategic hub for transportation, agriculture and food processing, making it the ideal location to expand our network and provide customers with another reliable fueling option. We look forward to building strong relationships and serving customers throughout the region."As one of Manitoba's leading transportation and agricultural centres, Portage la Prairie continues to attract investment and support growth across a range of industries. Its location along key trade and transportation routes makes it a natural fit for infrastructure that supports commercial operations and the movement of goods throughout the province and beyond.As UFA prepares to establish its first presence in Manitoba, the focus is on more than building a new location. It's about getting to know the people, communities and businesses that make this province unique, and becoming part of a place known for its entrepreneurial spirit, rich agricultural heritage and warm welcome."Manitoba has a proud history of agriculture, innovation and community building," said Thun. "We're looking forward to getting to know this province and the people who call it home. Most importantly, we're excited about the opportunity to serve them."Construction began in spring 2026 and is anticipated to be completed by year-end. Additional details regarding the site's opening and grand opening celebrations will be shared in the coming months.

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