Dr. Kavin Mistry Unveils BreathSpan™, a New Lens on Longevity

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kavin Mistry , a board-certified neuroradiologist, author, speaker, and longevity educator whose work focuses on human performance, durability, and longevity in the Age of AI, has introduced BreathSpan ™, a new framework that explores the relationship between breathing efficiency, nervous system health, resilience, and longevity.Developed through more than two decades in medicine and the interpretation of over 300,000 brain and body imaging studies, BreathSpan™ emerged from Dr. Mistry's ongoing exploration of a central question: The framework combines insights from neuroscience, longevity science, human performance research, and ancient wisdom traditions that viewed lifespan not only in years, but in breaths.According to Dr. Mistry, modern life has created a growing disconnect between the biological rhythms humans evolved to live by and the environments they inhabit today. Chronic stress, digital overload, poor sleep, artificial light, and constant distraction may all influence the nervous system in ways that are reflected through breathing patterns.“BreathSpan™ is the hidden metric behind longevity. It is the ultimate indicator of how well you are truly living,” said Dr. Mistry.BreathSpan™ explores how breathing efficiency may serve as an important signal of nervous system function and overall health. The framework examines the connection between respiration, attention, recovery, emotional regulation, and long-term vitality. The concept expands upon themes introduced in Dr. Mistry's book, Primal Health Design: 7 Key Paradigms to Reverse Biological Age, which encourages individuals to reconnect with the foundational elements of human health through environment, movement, nutrition, mindset, purpose, community, and a deeper appreciation of life's finiteness.“As a radiologist, I have spent decades observing how lifestyle patterns influence the human brain and body,” Dr. Mistry said. “This work is an invitation to reclaim your breath. To slow down, not in the sense of doing less, but in the sense of living more deeply.”The introduction of BreathSpan™ marks the latest expansion of Dr. Mistry's work in neuroscience, longevity, cognitive health, and human performance.About Dr. Kavin MistryDr. Kavin Mistry is a board-certified neuroradiologist, author, speaker, educator, and Human Performance & Longevity Strategist in the Age of AI. He is the author of Primal Health Design, the founder of the Primal Reset Program, creator of BreathSpan™, founder of the Primal Reset Program, and developer of the Primal Alignment Index™.Website: https://www.kavinmistrymd.com

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