Dr. Mistry instructing

Philadelphia Students Graduate from Innovative STEM Program Focused on Brain Health, Leadership, and Resilience

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students across Philadelphia are graduating from the Guiding Light STEM Program with more than science and technology skills. After six weeks of hands-on learning, they are leaving with practical tools to improve focus, manage stress, build resilience, and better understand how their brains and bodies work.Hosted by The Lighthouse 1893 and supported by a $50,000 contribution from Grayson Sky, the program brought together students ages 8 to 13 for an immersive educational experience that combined STEM learning with neuroscience, leadership development, emotional intelligence, nutrition, movement, and personal growth.The program concludes with a graduation ceremony on June 11, 2026, at the Lighthouse Sports Complex Field, celebrating students who completed lessons on brain science, focus, healthy technology habits, communication, teamwork, resilience, and future goal setting.One of this year's featured educators was Dr. Kavin Mistry , a board-certified neuroradiologist, author, and speaker focused on brain health, human performance, and longevity. During the opening weeks of the program, Dr. Mistry taught students about the human brain, the nervous system, attention, and how breathing influences learning, focus, and emotional regulation.“What struck me most was how quickly children understood the idea that the breath can change the state of the brain,” said Dr. Mistry.“One of the most powerful moments has been watching students realize that they already possess a tool they can use anytime, anywhere to influence how they think, feel, and perform: their breath.”The curriculum incorporated the BreathSpan ™ framework, which explores the relationship between breathing, attention, nervous system regulation, and long-term well-being.“Many children are taught what to think, but very few are taught how to regulate the state of the brain that does the thinking,” he said. “If we can teach a child how to use their breath to regain control during moments of stress, improve concentration during learning, and become more present in their daily lives, we are giving them a skill that can benefit them for decades.”As conversations around youth mental health, attention, and resilience continue to grow, organizers hope the program serves as a model for how science education can be combined with practical life skills that help students thrive both inside and outside the classroom.About The Lighthouse 1893The Lighthouse 1893 is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and strengthening communities through education, mentorship, athletics, and leadership development.About Dr. Kavin MistryDr. Kavin Mistry is a board-certified neuroradiologist, author, and speaker focused on brain health, human performance, and longevity. He is the author of Primal Health Design, creator of BreathSpan™, founder of the Primal Reset Program, and developer of the Primal Alignment Index™.

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