Release of UNEDITED: A Powerful Collection of Women's Stories That Redefine Leadership Through Authenticity

MARLTON , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria DeLorenzis Reyes Releases UNEDITED : A Powerful Collection of Women's Stories That Redefine Leadership Through AuthenticityLeadership expert, entrepreneur, and podcast host Maria DeLorenzis Reyes announces the release of UNEDITED: Women's Stories of Truth, Identity and Transformation that Shape Leadership, a compelling new anthology that brings together the voices of women who chose authenticity over expectation and transformed their lives in the process.More than a leadership book, UNEDITED is a declaration of what becomes possible when women stop editing themselves to fit expectations on both a societal and personal level and instead embrace the fullness of who they are. Through deeply personal stories, nine dynamic women share pivotal moments of self-discovery , resilience, and transformation. The book is a testament to how changing one’s view from “I’m not” to “I am” is the most powerful mindset shift one can make."As women, many of us have spent years editing ourselves—our voices, our experiences, and our identities—to fit into spaces that weren't designed for us," said Reyes. "UNEDITED creates space for women to share their stories honestly and inspire others to do the same. When women lead from a place of authenticity, they don't just transform their own lives—they influence culture, organizations, and future generations."Reyes, Founder of MDR Brands and Training Innovations, has worked with more than 1,600 companies and trained over 400,000 professionals in leadership, culture, and organizational transformation. She is also the creator of Rebel Leadership™, The Scale Factor Formula™, and host of the podcast Finding the Upside, where she explores leadership, identity, and the human side of success. The anthology features stories from a diverse group of women leaders and changemakers, including Angela Hoover CeceRe, Lisa Cain, Tricia Speas, Cassandra Lennox, Misty Lyong, Gina Faust, and Heather Romanski. Each contributor offers a unique perspective on overcoming limitations, embracing identity, and stepping into leadership with courage and conviction.Throughout the book, readers will discover stories that illuminate how lived experiences, authentic expression, and unapologetic truth can become catalysts for personal growth, professional success, and meaningful impact. The collection serves as both inspiration and invitation for those who are ready to stop performing and start leading as their truest selves.About Maria DeLorenzis ReyesMaria DeLorenzis Reyes is the Founder of MDR Brands and Training Innovations, a leadership development and organizational transformation company.Maria DeLorenzis Reyes Releases UNEDITED: A Powerful Collection of Women's Stories That Redefine Leadership Through AuthenticityThroughout her career, she has partnered with more than 1,600 organizations and trained over 400,000 professionals. Maria is the creator of Rebel Leadership™ and The Scale Factor Formula™ and hosts the podcast and TV show Finding the Upside. Her work focuses on helping individuals and organizations create cultures of belonging, amplify authentic voices, and align personal identity with impactful leadership that result in business transformation and growth.###

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