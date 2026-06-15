WebBank Selects Sedric for Marketing Oversight for Strategic Partner Program

WebBank Selects Sedric’s AI-Powered Compliance Platform to Support its Strategic Partner Programs

Our partnership with Sedric enables us to streamline the review and approval of marketing content, enhancing our agility while maintaining the highest compliance standards.” — Aaron Blankenstein, Chief Compliance Officer at WebBank

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedric, the agentic compliance platform transforming marketing and communications oversight in financial services, today announced a new partnership with WebBank, a leading issuer of credit products to consumer and business borrowers through its strategic partners’ brand platforms. WebBank will leverage Sedric’s enterprise-ready compliance technology to accelerate the review and approval of marketing materials across its partner ecosystem, ensuring faster time to approval while maintaining regulatory standards and creating a reliable audit trail.WebBank, known for its fintech-forward approach, collaborates with a diverse portfolio of strategic partners, including leading fintech companies. By integrating Sedric’s platform, WebBank will enhance operational efficiency and reinforce existing robust compliance controls with clear standards across its partner marketing channels. Using Sedric’s AI Platform, WebBank can retain its independent oversight and ultimate accountability for marketing compliance across its strategic partner ecosystem.“At WebBank, we prioritize innovation and compliance in equal measure,” said Aaron Blankenstein, Chief Compliance Officer at WebBank. “Our partnership with Sedric enables us to streamline the review and approval of marketing content, enhancing our agility while maintaining the highest compliance standards. This alliance supports our mission to empower our strategic partners to drive innovation and financial inclusion with effective and efficient financial solutions.”Sedric’s platform employs advanced AI to assist compliance and marketing teams in dramatically expediting the marketing asset approval process, reducing risk, and protecting their brands. The platform automates monitoring for all customer touchpoints, including financial promotions, to proactively identify and resolve risk in real time—streamlining operations, supporting regulatory alignment, and unlocking faster compliant growth.“Our partnership with WebBank underscores Sedric's position as the emerging standard to address marketing compliance challenges at scale,” noted Sedric co-founder and CEO Nir Laznik. “Our enterprise-ready AI platform offers robust observability and auditability, ensuring that financial institutions can confidently navigate the complexities of regulatory requirements. As the industry evolves, it's becoming increasingly clear that Sedric is leading the way in setting new benchmarks for compliance excellence, highlighting the industry's shift towards embracing advanced solutions that streamline operations without compromising on regulatory standards. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to leveraging technology to enhance compliance processes and support scalable, compliant growth in the financial services sector.”###About WebBankWebBank is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since its inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $283 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. As “The Bank Behind the Brand”, WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through strategic partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, software as a service (SaaS) and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through embedded finance with strategic partner platforms. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more. The Bank provides capital in the form of asset-based lending and other credit facilities to strategic partner platforms, credit funds, and other lenders with a targeted focus on specialty finance assets. The Bank is also a leading provider of commercial insurance premium finance products through its wholly owned subsidiary National Partners. For more information, please visit www.webbank.com About SedricSedric is the agentic compliance platform for financial services. The company enables compliance teams to scale oversight through AI agents that monitor communications, review content, apply policy, identify risk, and execute compliance workflows under human supervision. By combining policy intelligence, real-time oversight, and agentic execution, Sedric helps regulated organizations increase coverage, improve efficiency, and support growth while maintaining regulatory confidence.

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