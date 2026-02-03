Chip Partners with Sedric to Streamline Financial Promotions with AI-First Compliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chip , the UK-based digital wealth management platform, has gone live with Sedric , the AI-powered marketing and communications compliance excellence platform, to streamline and strengthen its marketing compliance processes for FCA-regulated financial promotions.The partnership enables Chip to move from traditional, manual approval workflows—often taking weeks—to real-time, automated approvals powered by Sedric’s three-layer AI compliance engine. The result is a more efficient and collaborative process between compliance and marketing teams, allowing faster campaign deployment, reduced overhead, and continued alignment to the FCA’s Financial Promotion regulations “At Chip, we see compliance as a cornerstone of trust,” said Alex Latham, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer at Chip. “Our partnership with Sedric helps us uphold that trust while working more efficiently leveraging AI. Sedric’s platform allows us to manage approvals in real time, removing the compliance bottleneck and ensuring our financial promotions remain compliant, consistent, and customer-focused.”By embedding AI-driven oversight into every stage of campaign development, Sedric helps regulated organizations like Chip identify and address potential risks early, standardize approvals, and maintain visibility across all marketing assets. The platform’s capabilities allow teams to focus on growth while ensuring every message meets regulatory expectations.“Chip represents a new class of financial firms that refuse to trade speed for compliance,” said Sedric CEO Nir Laznik. “They’re proving you can move fast because compliance is built into operations, not bolted on after the fact. Sedric’s AI guardrails apply policy in real time, turning compliance into a continuous operating layer rather than a periodic review.”As a lean and fast-scaling organization, Chip’s adoption of Sedric reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and regulatory integrity. Together, the two companies are setting a new standard for AI-enabled financial promotions compliance that supports innovation without compromise.About ChipChip is one of the the UK’s leading digital wealth management apps, helping users grow their wealth through smart automation, accessible investment products, and transparent financial insights.About SedricSedric is an AI-powered compliance platform that helps financial institutions manage risk across communications and marketing. With regulations shifting quickly and content volumes exploding across calls, messages, ads, and partner channels, manual review can’t keep up.Sedric uses agentic compliance—AI agents that execute multi-step oversight workflows across real-time calls, pre-approval reviews, and post-publication monitoring. Each organization receives a dedicated compliance model tailored to its regulatory and brand requirements, enabling higher accuracy, fewer false positives, and faster reviews.

