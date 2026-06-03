Sedric Wins Banking Tech Award as Agentic Compliance Reshapes Financial Services

Sedric Wins Best RegTech Solution — Communications Compliance Decoupling of Growth and Compliance Headcount

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedric, the agentic compliance platform for financial services, has been named Best RegTech Solution – Communications Compliance at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA, recognizing the company's leadership in helping financial institutions scale communications and marketing compliance through AI agents.The award was announced at the Banking Tech Awards USA gala on May 28, 2026, in New York, where leaders from across banking, fintech, and technology gathered to celebrate innovation and industry impact.The recognition comes as financial services enters a new era of compliance.For decades, compliance scaled through headcount. As communication volumes increased, organizations hired more reviewers, analysts, and specialists to oversee customer interactions, marketing campaigns, and regulatory obligations. Growth and compliance costs were inherently linked. More activity required more people.That model is increasingly difficult to sustain.Financial institutions now manage millions of customer interactions across calls, email, SMS, social media, websites, affiliate channels, and AI-generated content. At the same time, compliance teams face growing regulatory complexity and rising expectations for oversight, consistency, and auditability.Sedric believes the industry is entering the era of Agentic Compliance: a new operating model where AI agents execute compliance work under the supervision of compliance professionals.Rather than relying exclusively on manual reviews, organizations use Sedric's AI agents that continuously monitor communications, review content, apply policies, identify risk, generate evidence, and support remediation workflows at a scale that was previously impossible through human effort alone."With the unlocking of Gen AI for marketing content creation and AI CX agents, compliance teams are being asked to oversee an unprecedented volume of communications, content, and customer interactions in exponentially growing volumes," said Nir Laznik, CEO and Co-Founder of Sedric. "The challenge isn't a lack of expertise. It's that the traditional model of scaling compliance through headcount alone was never designed for the speed and volume of today's environment. Agentic Compliance represents the next evolution of the industry, where compliance professionals are empowered by AI agents that execute operational work while humans provide governance, oversight, and judgment."Sedric's platform combines a comprehensive compliance system of record with a system of action.The platform centralizes regulatory requirements, internal policies, procedures, controls, and institutional knowledge into a unified policy foundation. AI agents then execute against that foundation, continuously applying policies across customer communications, marketing assets, partner content, and operational workflows.This approach transforms compliance from a documentation exercise into an execution layer.As policies evolve, AI agents immediately inherit those updates, enabling organizations to operationalize change across millions of communications without requiring proportional increases in compliance resources.The result is a fundamental shift in compliance economics.Historically, business growth and compliance costs moved together. Increased communication volume, marketing activity, or customer engagement typically required additional compliance headcount. Agentic Compliance introduces a new model, allowing organizations to increase oversight coverage and operational scale without corresponding growth in compliance costs."We were able to disrupt the fundamentals of the compliance economics by decoupling business growth from linear compliance costs without the risk tradeoff," Laznik added. "The future is not more software helping people do compliance work. The future is intelligent systems, with codified policies at their core serving as a dynamic context layer performing end-to-end compliance workflows under professional compliance supervision. The next gen of vertical (agentic) platforms would not only execute the work but would also provide the observability layer to enable the control and auditability of the agentic layer."The Banking Tech Awards USA recognition reflects a broader shift occurring across enterprise software, where AI is transforming specialized, labor-intensive services into scalable technology-driven operations. What once required large teams and highly manual workflows can increasingly be delivered through intelligent systems capable of executing complex work with consistency, speed, and transparency.Hosted by FinTech Futures and Informa Connect, the Banking Tech Awards USA recognize excellence and innovation across banking technology, fintech, and regulatory technology. Sedric was selected as the winner of the Best RegTech Solution – Communications Compliance category for its work helping regulated organizations modernize oversight across customer communications and marketing activities.

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