CLEST COMMISSION CONCLUDES JUNE TWO-DAY HEARING SESSIONS

June 11, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training met Tuesday and Wednesday to review multiple officer decertification requests and other agenda items to be considered during future hearings. A summary of the Commission’s decisions from the proceedings is outlined below.

Officers with uncontested hearings who were unanimously voted to be decertified were Brian Douglas, Rockport Police Department and Kennedy Fields, Little Rock Police Department.

Contested Hearings:

DeQuante Body (Sherwood Police Department) – Decertified by unanimous vote

Joshua Heidelberg (Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office) – Request for decertification denied by unanimous vote

Charles White (Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office) – Request for decertification denied by 6/1 vote

Jory Warden (White Co. Sheriff’s Office) – Decertified by 5/2 vote

Chancey Warden (White Co. Sheriff’s Office) – Decertified by 4/3 vote

Christian Morphis (Arkansas State Police) – Decertified by unanimous vote

Michael Valentin (Arkansas State Police) – Decertified by unanimous vote

Brandon Lofton (Arkansas State Police) – Decertified by unanimous vote

Tye Baxter (Sharp Co. Sheriff’s Office) – Continued

William Wilhite (Little Rock Police Department) – Continued

Colton Burton (Jacksonville Police Department) – Request for decertification denied by unanimous vote

Carol Crow (Little River Sheriff’s Office) – Decertified by unanimous vote

The following requests of a waiver of the two-year period under CLEST Rule 1005, an extension under CLEST Rule 1002 and permission to attend ALETA in East Camden was approved:

Calvin Ford, Tuckerman Police Department

Tiffany Stanley, Ashley Co. Sheriff’s Office

The following agenda requests were voted to approve:

Discussion of meeting dates for 2028 and 2029

Lavaca School District requests to establish their own police department under Act 629 of 2019

The following request to withdraw decertification request was denied:

Joshua Heidelberg, Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office

The following agenda requests were voted to proceed to a hearing:

Colby Brewer, Mayflower Police Department

Lizeth Cervantes, Bentonville Police Department

Mariah Huntley, Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Office

Ty Phillips, DeQueen Police Department

Joshua Tay, Siloam Springs Police Department

Michael Kennedy, Arkansas State Police

John Barber, Randolph Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy Bruce, Marmaduke Police Department

Joshua Meadors, Magnolia Police Department

Sean Barber, Ward Police Department

Daniel Duran, Lonoke Police Department

Matthew Wallace, Lonoke Police Department

Austin Howard, Springdale Police Department

John Hudson, Stuttgart Police Department

The following agenda requests were voted to table to obtain further information:

Letron Tate, Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Office

Tiffany Polk, Lepanto Police Department

James Templin, Rogers Police Department

The following agenda requests were voted to not proceed with a hearing: