MPD Investigating Banner Lane Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at approximately 10:38 p.m., First District officers responded to the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found an adult male victim, unconscious and not breathing, and a juvenile female victim conscious and breathing. Both victims were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and despite all lifesaving efforts pronounced the adult male victim deceased. The juvenile female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries.

The adult male victim has been identified as 20-year-old Adrian Hawkins, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26079943

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