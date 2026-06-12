Chung Launches Summer Reading Program

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — State Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, is hosting a Summer Reading Challenge open to all students grades kindergarten through eighth across the 91st district, running from Monday, June 15, through Monday, Aug. 17.

“I want to invite all children in our community to participate in my Summer Reading Challenge, and win some awesome prizes,” said Chung. “If you need some suggestions, my kids and I really loved the Mindy Kim series. As Korean Americans, we love to find media that represents us.”

Participants who read ten books by the deadline will receive a $10 gift card to Carl’s Ice Cream, one pass to Miller Park Zoo and a signed certificate from Representative Chung. The program is open to all students in the 91st district from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“Reading is so important to our development as students and as people. We learn important lessons and morals from books, and despite being in a digital age, we need to keep encouraging our kids to read,” said Chung. “Enjoy your summer, but keep your brains stimulated with this fun challenge. Happy reading!”

Students can register to participate here, or pick up a physical application at Chung’s district office, located at 216 N. Center St. in Bloomington.

As a reminder, Chung’s district office serves her constituents seeking assistance in any state government-related case, unemployment, FOID cards, state licenses and more.