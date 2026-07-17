Briel Invites Community to Local Baseball Game Tuesday

PERU, Ill. – Joined by her office’s trio of advisory councils, state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D- Ottawa, is inviting community members to a Pistol Shrimp baseball game this Tuesday, July 21, at approximately 6:30 p.m., to enjoy a sensory friendly themed-night while connecting with local families.

“The Pistol Shrimp baseball team is a summer highlight for so many families in the Illinois Valley. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a sensory-friendly evening while watching a great ball game, enjoying some yummy food and chatting with neighbors you may have never connected with before,” said Briel. “This is also a great time to promote the local councils I host and how anyone who wants to can participate in meaningful conversations with other families in the community. Whether you identify with a specific council or simply want to engage with new neighbors and learn more!”

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimps will face the Danville Dans. Gates open at 5:35 p.m., one-hour prior to the game’s start at 6:35 p.m. at Schweickert Stadium, located at Veterans Memorial Park (2600 Plank Rd.) in Peru. General admission is free. Special treats will be provided to council members.

Briel will accompany members of her three local advisory councils, which meet monthly to discuss topics of interest through lived experiences and other shared perspectives. Briel hosts the Neurodivergent Council, a space for neurodivergent and autistic individuals to meet and discuss issues affecting the disability community, the Council of Wise Elders, which focuses on seniors and aging issues, and the Council of Emerging Professionals, which recruits local residents ages 17-29 years old to advocate for issues affecting younger generations.

“I’m looking forward to this outing and hope to see a great turnout supporting our Pistol Shrimps,” said Briel. “Everyone is invited! My office is available to help any resident seeking more information.”

For more information on this event or to join one of Rep. Briel’s advisory councils, please email contact@staterepbriel.com or call 815-587-7912.