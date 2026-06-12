USDA and Allocore Partner to Transform Financial Assistance for Rural America

Allocore will help USDA streamline loan and grant delivery, improve operations, and reduce administrative complexity across financial assistance programs

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) selected Allocore to help transform how the agency delivers loans and grants to farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. The five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) and initial task order will allow the Department to modernize loan and grant delivery on the Allocore platform, giving producers quicker decisions, employees a more efficient way to run the programs, and lenders a faster, more predictable way to work with the Department.“USDA’s loan and grant programs are a lifeline for the people who feed this country,” said Bill Webner, CEO of Allocore. “Our job is to help USDA deliver support to farmers, ranchers, and rural communities with stronger program integrity and a better experience not only for the producers, but also for the employees and lenders who help administer those programs.”Under the initial task order, USDA will begin modernizing designated loan and grant programs on the Allocore platform while maintaining continuity for existing portfolios and operations. The platform provides a configurable, cloud-native operating environment that unifies application intake, eligibility review, underwriting, servicing, reporting, and program integrity workflows into a single system.USDA’s transformation strategy reflects a broader shift toward configurable commercial platforms that can adapt quickly to evolving policy, operational, and program requirements without requiring costly custom-built infrastructure.As USDA Chief Information Officer Sam Berry said in a press release issued by the Department, “[W]e are leveraging innovative technology to deliver faster, more secure services in alignment with the Secretary’s vision for a modern and customer-focused USDA. In 2026, we’re excited to transform our loan and grant systems to reduce processing time, advance our commitment to efficiency, and overall provide an outstanding experience to the citizens we serve.”“Modern government financial systems should evolve as quickly as the mission demands,” Webner added. “Our goal is to help USDA deliver a faster, simpler, and more resilient experience for producers, lenders, and agency employees alike.”Allocore helps government agencies and financial institutions deliver loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs. Its commercial platform, Allocore One, brings loan servicing, grant management, and fraud detection together in a single FedRAMP High, cloud-native environment, and supports federal lending modernization as well as hundreds of commercial banks, credit unions, private lenders, and fintech partners. For more information, visit www.allocore.com

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