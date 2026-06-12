Preventative maintenance to begin next week on Route U in Miller, Pulaski counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Preventative maintenance is scheduled to begin next week on Route U in Miller and Pulaski counties.

On June 15, crews from Willard Asphalt Paving, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin applying a seal coat on Route U from Missouri Route 42 to Missouri Route 17. From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, one lane will remain open and flaggers with a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zones. Motorists on side roads should wait for the pilot car before turning onto Route U. This work, including restriping the roadway, is expected to be completed by the end of June.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

This preventive maintenance treatment rejuvenates the road surface and helps extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal. MoDOT does its best to be good stewards of the monies entrusted to us by taxpayers. One of the ways is to employ preventative maintenance methods, such as this.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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