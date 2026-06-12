Brontë Fall Releases Her New Single, 'Main Character Energy'

Brontë Fall is claiming her rightful place in music's Pop landscape with her new single, "Main Character Energy," a message about Women’s Empowerment.

It has taken me years to be the main character of my own life. For so long I was too scared to be the front woman.” — Brontë Fall

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brontë Fall is claiming her rightful place in music's current Pop landscape with her new single, "Main Character Energy" which comes out Friday, June 12th. Following on the heels of her previous release, “Invited To The Party,” also written by Brontë Fall and both songs are produced by Brian Kennedy. Embracing a message of independence and Women’s Empowerment. The talented singer-songwriter is leaning into a more pop-focused sound. Brontë Fall reflects, “It has taken me years to be the main character of my own life. For so long I was too scared to be the front woman. I always thought of myself as a side musician-the writer, the fiddle player, the background vocalist but never the lead. This song is autobiographical and celebratory. I'm proud of myself for putting myself out there.”Brontë is already having a busy year. She's premiering a performance of “Main Character Energy” this weekend Saturday, June 13th with a full band at her music festival " Big Heart Fest " in Chicago, Illinois at Chief O’Neill’s Restaurant Pub & Beer Garden. Big Heart Fest was created in honor of her late Father, John W. O'Brian, and a fundraiser for the Sarcoma Foundation of America. Brontë is also performing at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights on June 30th.The inspiration for her new song came from continuing to work with Grammy Awards winning, multi-platinum producer Brian Kennedy. She also teamed up with songwriter Elizabeth Eckert as a co-writer. As soon as Brontë heard the title, melody and chorus she fell in love with the concept. That allowed the two of them to have an extremely deep conversation about their personal life experiences both in and out of the music industry. Brontë channeled her own origin story for source material. “It has been eight years since my bandmate dropped out and I took over as the lead, cementing my career as a solo artist. I faced so many fears and battled my own confidence to get here. I think it's always important to acknowledge how far we’ve each personally come, especially when it's so easy in our society to criticize ourselves for not being far enough along.”Balancing her schedule between Nashville, LA and Chicago Brontë Fall got her start working at The Hideout. The iconic music venue has a notorious past as a speakeasy. While working there Brontë (who grew up in the Windy City) met a talent booker who recruited the multi-instrumentalist to perform and the rest is history. The stage name was originally created as a combination of her favorite poem by Emily Brontë, "Fall, leaves, fall" and the Brontë sisters. Authors of the classic novels, Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre. As a solo artist she's focused on finishing her new album and performing at more festivals around the country this summer.About Brontë Fall:After releasing Finishing School in 2020 and recording Winter in 2021 the songwriter, who has called Nashville home for eight years, took a sabbatical to spend time with her ailing father. Not Done Yet was made in the wake of grief, heartbreak, and defiance that came after her Dad passed away. She doubled down on the dedication to her music, and in a moment that would surely make him proud, she released the best album of her career. Critically acclaimed, the project also garnered radio airplay and multiple award nominations, including the Hollywood Independent Music Awards and 5 Josie Awards.

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