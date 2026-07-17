Main Character Energy

The song itself continues her strong messages of women’s empowerment, believing in yourself and resilience.

I wanted to show a person being the main character of their own life and living in the moment no matter what that life looks like now.” — Brontë Fall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brontë Fall is ready for her close up with her new video " Main Character Energy !" The visuals follow the story of an intern just starting her career, then experiencing a meteoric rise to the top and becoming the Boss. Brontë is always trying to share her message of believing in yourself. The video was directed, produced, filmed and written by Ian Jackson with Mariko Daisy. Filmed in and around Santa Monica, California. The song itself continues her strong messages of women’s empowerment, believing in yourself and resilience.This video marks a new chapter in Brontë Fall's evolution as an artist. Rapidly moving towards her destiny as a Pop Queen channeling the vibes of classic songstresses, Cheryl Crow, Maren Morris along with modern day chart toppers, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Brontë explains, “I wanted to show a person being the main character of their own life and living in the moment no matter what that life looks like now.” She teams again with uber producer Brian Kennedy and co-writer, Elizabeth Eckert to create this inspirational theme song heralding that spark of recognition that happens from the actualization of a dream becoming reality.The Year of the Firehorse has already been a pivotal point for Brontë Fall. Some of the exciting things that have already happened. Brontë introduced “Main Character Energy” with a full band at the music festival she created in honor of her late Father, John W. O'Brian, "Big Heart Fest" in Chicago, Illinois. The festival also acts as a fundraiser for the Sarcoma Foundation of America.It's been eight years since Brontë Fall's metamorphosis from a duo into a solo act and the journey has been equal parts challenging and rewarding. She faced a lot of her fears and had to work on building her own self confidence while stepping directly into the spotlight. Celebrating and recognizing the small victories that happened along the way became just as important as the huge wins. Embracing that perspective helped the multi-instrumentalist from Chicago become the super nova that is Brontë Fall.About Brontë Fall:After releasing Finishing School in 2020 and recording Winter in 2021 the songwriter, who has called Nashville home for eight years, took a sabbatical to spend time with her ailing father. Not Done Yet was made in the wake of grief, heartbreak, and defiance that came after her Dad passed away. She doubled down on the dedication to her music, and in a moment that would surely make him proud, she released the best album of her career. Critically acclaimed, the project also garnered radio airplay and multiple award nominations, including the Hollywood Independent Music Awards and 5 Josie Awards.Terri Bracken (pka Brontë Fall) was originally created as a combination of her favorite poem by Emily Brontë, Fall, leaves, fall" and the Brontë sisters. Authors of the classic novels, Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre. As a solo artist she's focused on finishing her new album and performing at more festivals around the country this summer.

Main Character Energy

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