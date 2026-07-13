Smif-N-Wessun Perform As Surprise Guests With Mary J. Blige During Her Vegas Residency

Brooklyn Rap duo, Tek & Steele joined Mary J. Blige To Perform The Hip-Hop RnB Classic "I Love You"

Performing 'I Love You' with the Queen Mary J. Blige was surreal and emotional. To be adored and admired in the same light is an incredible honor.” — Steele, Smif-N-Wessun

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renown Hip-Hop Duo Smif-N-Wessun made a surprise appearance during Mary J. Blige 's Las Vegas residency this weekend delivering a powerful, live rendition of "I Love You." The performance which united soulful RnB with gritty, Brooklyn lyricism, represents only the second time the trio has performed together on stage. The duo's collaboration with the multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning, Mary J. Blige highlights Smif-N-Wessun's versatility and their enduring, musical legacy which connects intergenerational audiences of new and old fans. Tek explains, "It was a moment showcasing the journey that it took for us to get to this point." Steele elaborates, "Performing 'I Love You' with the Queen Mary J. Blige was surrealand emotional. To be adored and admired in the same light is an incredible honor."Smif-N-Wessun are preparing to embark on a City Winery Tour performing in Pittsburgh, PA., July 17th., Boston,MA. July 31st., and New York, NY., August 30th. with the Cabrini Kings. The group continues to push the boundaries of Hip-Hop while remaining true to their authentic roots as true artists and MCs.Last year Smif-N-Wessun performed their classic album Dah Shinin' on their first City Winery Tour. Giving fans a unique, Meet and Greet experience they also created a special, commemorative bottle of wine and donated the proceeds to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. Smif-N-Wessun is again partnering with the organization to contribute matching donations in honor of Prodigy and Tiana “Bestie” Williams. The goal is to promote awareness of the disease and to acknowledge the positive impact both people have had on the world.About Smif-N-WessunCarving out their own niche in Hip-Hop, Smif-N-Wessun have been dominating stages for decades. Creating a sound all their own with unique verbalization, transforming their hometown borough of Brooklyn to "Bucktown" with the popularity of their hit single. Influencing street style by taking the summer uniform of camouflage and Timbs worldwide, Smif-N-Wessun made an indelible mark on the music world. When their debut album Da Shinin was released (produced entirely by Da Beatminerz) it was an instant classic! Delivering gritty, rhymes and impeccable synchronization over hypnotic beats, it's recognized as one of the best debut albums in rap music.Smif-N-Wessun's latest album Infinity is another classic! Receiving critical acclaim produced by 9th Wonder and the Soul Council the singles "Medina" featuring Pharoahe Monch, "Elephant In The Room" and the title track "Infinity" reflect their musical evolution as pillars of the Hip Hop community and bastions of the culture.

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