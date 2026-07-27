Hip Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Brings Photo Exhibition To Paschal-Hunter Gallery, Adds Acclaimed Artist Traci Bartlow

August 1 Opening Reception Follows Hit West Coast Debut

This is both a reunion and a homecoming for me. Traci and I were included into the inaugural Bay Area Hip Hop Archives together on the 50th. anniversary of hip hop,” — Thembisa S. Mshaka

OAKLAND , CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, trailblazing hip hop culture architects and Hop Hop Beauty Circa 1973 co-founders, Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks and Thembisa S. Mshaka proudly announce the Bay Area stop of photo exhibition HIP-HOP Beauty at downtown Oakland's Paschal-Hunter Gallery from Saturday, August 1, through Sunday, September 6, 2026. This stop follows the exhibition and Beauty Bar's West Coast debut in collaboration with Culture Creators at the Beverly Hilton, which garnered over 320 million global earned media impressions over the two weeks prior to and post event.The Oakland HIP HOP BEAUTY opening reception is a day party taking place from 12-3 pm. PST. with light bites, desserts from Cupcakin' Bake Shop libations and premium beauty gifting from Ashunta Shariff Beauty, Glō Girl Cosmetics and more. Co-funding curators Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks and Thembisa S. Mshaka are thrilled to welcome veteran photographer, Traci Bartlow to the Hip Hop Beauty collective of exhibiting artists."This is both a reunion and a homecoming for me. Traci and I were inducted into the inaugural Bay Area Hip Hop Archives together on the 50th. anniversary of Hip Hop; we embody the culture we're preserving," says Mshaka, who is also an alumna of legacy Mills College and began her journalism career in the Bay Area as Rap Editor for The GAVIN Report."We are elated that Hip Hop Beauty will have a long term gallery home with distinguished galleries Kelly Paschal-Hunter who shares our deep commitment to community, story telling and artist advocacy." Says Sheriff-Kendricks.In addition to Bartlow's work HIP HOP BEAUTY features works previously unavailable for purchase by legendary photographer Keith Major, emerging sensation Mazi Smazi, with veteran celebrity hairstylist/visual artist Stacy Gray. The exhibition will be on view until September 6, 2026.About HIP HOP BEAUTY:Arts and cultural experience HIP HOP BEAUTY amplifies rebellion, reclamation and respect for the originators and innovators of the culture’s beauty and style through fine art, educational panels, live performances and retail. Having already exhibited in Miami, New York City, Nairobi and Beverly Hills, Hip Hop Beauty plans to travel through 2028.About Paschal-Hunter Gallery:Owned by Kelly Paschal-Hunter the contemporary fine art space focuses on community, connection, cultural memory and supporting living artists.About the Founders:Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks (@ashuntasheriff)Pioneering celebrity makeup artist, product innovator, and cultural leader Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks is the Founder and CEO of Ashunta Sheriff Beauty her award-winning, expert-led brand. Clients include Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson and Rihanna.Thembisa S. Mshaka (@officiallipgame)Author, essayist and award-winning creative and editorial director Thembisa S. Mshaka is the Founder and CEO of Mshaka Media. The advertising innovator conceived multiple campaigns for Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and more. The second edition of her book Put Your Dreams First: Handle Your (Entertainment) Business, arrives this Fall.About the Artists (@tracibartlow)Traci Bartlow is the Founder of Starchild Enterprise, which includes her fine art photography and archive, her dance history teaching artistry and choreography, and hospitality destination B-Love's guesthouse. Foundational to documenting Bay Area hip hop, her work has appeared in The Source, Photoville NYC and the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM)Stacy Gray (@iamstacygray)Known for creating stunning visuals with hair as her medium, Stacy has worked with A-list clients including Beyoncè and Alicia Keys. Her work has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and the MET Gala.Keith Major (@keithmajor)A master of portraiture and educator with more than 30 years of experience-and a roster of clients including Ebony, Essence, Kevin Hart, Jeff Koons and more, Keith is one of New York's most talented and prolific commercial photographers.Mazi Smazi (@mazismazi)Smazi Studios Founder Mazi Smazi is a multidisciplinary artist, specializing in photography, choreography and directing. Clients include Nike and Levi's.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.