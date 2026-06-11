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NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 1:05 p.m. in the Supervisors’ Room of the Senator Charles D. Cook County Office Building, 111 Main Street, Delhi, New York, concerning proposed Local Law Intro. No. 15 of 2026 entitled, Salary Increase District Attorney.

All persons interested in speaking concerning the proposed local law will be heard at the aforementioned time and place.  Disabled citizens who require assistance in attending said public hearing or in furnishing comments or suggestions should contact the Clerk of the Board’s office to request assistance at (607) 832-5110.

Dated:  June 12, 2026

Penny A. Bishop
Clerk of the Board
Delaware County Board of Supervisors

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

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