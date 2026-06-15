Business Reporter: Fixing the risk and compliance operating model

How responsible automation with role-based permissions, audit trails and human oversight can address the current capacity problem

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Nick Rafferty, CEO of SureCloud talks about how organisations across regulated sectors are being forced to rethink governance, risk and compliance (GRC) operations as rising regulatory demands expose the limits of manual processes and overstretched teams. According to SureCloud research published in 2025, 60 per cent of UK enterprises still rely on spreadsheets daily alongside paid GRC tools, while more than half struggle to keep pace with over five major regulations. The findings highlight a growing execution gap as organisations face mounting pressures around cyber assurance, operational resilience, third-party risk, privacy and AI governance. To address the issue, technology investments must now move beyond dashboards and visibility tools toward systems that actively transform execution. Manual work, including evidence reviews, vendor assessments, compliance checks and audit preparation, increasingly needs to be supported by specialist AI assistants operating as virtual compliance managers, vendor managers and auditors. These investments can help organisations improve audit coverage, accelerate reporting, maintain continuous compliance readiness and reduce operational backlogs without significantly increasing headcount.A key advantage of the emerging operating model is the codification of expertise. By embedding specialist knowledge into repeatable skills and automated systems, organisations can improve continuity, reduce dependency on individual employees and apply consistent standards across the enterprise. The new architecture must embed role-based permissions, transparent audit trails, defined authority limits and human oversight for higher-risk decisions to ensure accountability, while governance and regulatory confidence remain central to AI-enabled GRC operations.To find out more about how you can transform the legacy model, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SureCloudFounded in 2006, SureCloud Ltd. has two decades of experience as a leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, SureCloud supports a global portfolio of organisations with its event-driven platform that connects risk, compliance, audit, third-party risk, and data privacy in one place. Whether addressing cyber risk, regulatory concerns or third-parties, SureCloud has a proven record of using Gracie AI and its virtual GRC team to reason across an organisation’s whole programme, allowing their full-time staff to do more with less, and do it better.

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