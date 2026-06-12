Trasna launches R7 LTE-M modules powered by Qualcomm E51 4G Modem-RF, reinforcing long-term commitment to cellular IoT

LEXI-R7 and SARA-R7 modules are optimized for low power and cost efficiency, enabling scalable cellular IoT deployments

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trasna , a global technology leader specialising in cellular IoT modules and mobile IoT solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of its new LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular module series, powered by the Qualcomm E51 4G Modem-RF chipset from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.This launch marks an important milestone, underscoring Trasna’s long-term commitment to the cellular IoT segment and provides strong continuity for customers and partners worldwide.By the end of 2025, the mobile industry surpassed 1 billion active NB-IoT and LTE-M connections worldwide, marking a major milestone in the maturation of massive IoT and demonstrating the strong shift toward standardized, future-proof cellular LPWAN technologies. This trend is reflected in rapid adoption across metering, smart cities, industrial automation, logistics, and remote monitoring applications globally.To address these growing demands, Trasna is launching the new LEXI-R7 and SARA-R7 modules, fully aligned with evolving market requirements.As a connectivity enabler, Trasna R7 family comes with integrated SGP.32 compliance in the firmware, enabling access to IoT Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) standards, including the option to integrate a fully SGP.32-compliant eSIM. This ensures the modules are truly future-proof, allowing customers to manage global connectivity profiles over the air under a “Bring Your Own Connectivity” model.To ensure seamless hardware evolution for its partners, Trasna is introducing the new R7 LTE-M modules in both LEXI (16 × 16 × 2 mm) and SARA (16 × 26 × 2 mm) form factors.The ultra-thin 2 mm profile, approximately 20% thinner than the market average, enables integration into highly space-constrained devices. The LEXI variant is among the smallest shielded modules available, offering robust interference protection in an ultra-compact footprint. The SARA variant provides a straightforward upgrade path, allowing customers to migrate existing IoT designs to the latest technology without costly or time-consuming PCB redesigns.This new module series represents an evolutionary step toward 5G, with Trasna committed to introducing 3GPP Release 18 eRedCap modules in compatible form factors, enabling customers to design with R7 today and seamlessly reuse their development later for next-generation eRedCap solutions.“Trasna’s launch of the R7 series demonstrates not only our technology leadership but also our unwavering commitment to the cellular IoT segment” said Stephane Fund, CEO of the Trasna Group. “By combining proven expertise, continuity of teams, and a clear innovation roadmap, we provide our customers with confidence, stability, and a trusted path forward. The R7 platform further strengthens our position as a one-stop shop, simplifying how businesses access global connectivity and advanced RSP platforms.”“We’re excited to work with Trasna to help drive the next phase of connected innovation for trackers, smart meters, healthcare devices and more. Together, we are working to enable smarter, more efficient, and highly scalable solutions that will shape the future of IoT and wireless connectivity. With a strong legacy of successful LTE-M and Cat.1 product generations built by the same team and powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms, we believe this collaboration can bring high-performance, reliable solutions to market,” said Eric Mazzoleni, VP, Sales, Qualcomm Germany GmbH.It is anticipated that product samples will be available this quarter, with volume production scheduled for Q4 2026.About TrasnaTrasna delivers end-to-end IoT cellular connectivity solutions spanning cellular IoT modules, SIM/eSIM and related services, and device management platforms. Trusted by over 250 brands across 80+ countries, Trasna combines deep technical expertise with integrated chip-to-cloud capabilities to simplify connectivity, enhance control, and support scalable, future-ready deployments. By uniting hardware and cloud-based lifecycle management, Trasna enables customers to drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term competitive advantage.Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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