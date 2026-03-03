Trasna simplifies 'Bring Your Own Connectivity' with IoT modules, eSIM and SGP.32 Remote SIM Provisioning

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trasna has recently deepened its strategic collaboration with Kigen to deliver advanced eSIM automation and managed services, supporting secure, scalable IoT deployments worldwide. Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in cellular IoT modules and mobile IoT solutions and is proud to announce a unified ecosystem of IoT modules, eSIM, and Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP), designed to simplify connectivity integration at the device level across diverse IoT sectors.Trasna “Bring Your Own Connectivity” (BYOC) proposition empowers IoT integrators and device manufacturers with the tools to manage connectivity without vendor lock-in. The solution is built upon four strategic pillars:Integrated chip-to-cloud synergy, Trasna combines a broad portfolio of IoT cellular modules with embedded or external eUICC solutions. Optimized for SGP.32, the latest GSMA standard for IoT RSP, this hardware ensures seamless orchestration between the device, the cloud, and network operators, resulting in faster profile downloads, lower power consumption for constrained devices, and the elimination of integration friction.Connectivity agnostic, leveraging partnerships with over 200 MNOs and MVNOs, Trasna is uniquely positioned to deliver eSIMs customized with customer preferred MNO profiles. This approach gives customers the flexibility to select their own connectivity partners, retain full ownership of operator agreements, and define connectivity on their own terms.Future-proofed flexibility, Trasna enables the remote management of device connectivity through over-the-air (OTA) profile download and MNO switching. The internal eSIM applet communicates with Trasna eIM (eUICC IoT Manager) orchestrator, giving customers the ability to update eSIM content or switch to a new connectivity provider at any point during the product lifecycle. This ensures that long-term deployments remain resilient to changing roaming agreements, shifts in coverages, or evolving commercial terms.On-Demand Scalability, the ecosystem is designed for modular adoption. Integrators can start by selecting specific components, such as modules or pre-provisioned eSIMs, and layer in eIM, RSP, or SM-DP+ options as their deployment scales, even long after devices have been deployed in the field."Legacy RSP standards failed to meet the specific needs of the IoT industry," said Stephane Fund, Trasna Group CEO. "Our SGP.32-powered ecosystem is a direct response to those inefficiencies. We aren’t here to sell data; we are here to provide the tools that allow customers to own their connectivity. By uniquely combining our deep M(V)NO partnerships with a full portfolio of IoT modules, eSIMs, and eIM orchestration, we offer a truly scalable, end-to-end solution that eliminates vendor lock-in and gives customers total flexibility over their deployments."About TrasnaTrasna delivers end-to-end IoT cellular connectivity solutions spanning cellular IoT modules, SIM/eSIM and related services, and device management platforms. Trusted by over 250 brands across 80+ countries, Trasna combines deep technical expertise with integrated chip-to-cloud capabilities to simplify connectivity, enhance control, and support scalable, future-ready deployments. By uniting hardware and cloud-based lifecycle management, Trasna enables customers to drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term competitive advantage.

