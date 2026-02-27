Trasna and Kigen deepen strategic collaboration to offer eSIM automation services as enterprises scale IoT value

The two leaders in eSIM secure provisioning will offer a combined top-tier eSIM managed service with geo-redundancy.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trasna and Kigen today announced an expanded strategic collaboration focused on eSIM managed services and secure data management for eSIMs, including over-the-air subscriptions and device management.The joint offering combines the companies’ eSIM server expertise to deliver a managed service with geo-redundancy with secure servers in Dublin and Dubai, 24x7 customer support, and enhanced operations and maintenance—helping enterprises simplify mass-scale IoT with a focus on security, efficiency, and automation.As IoT becomes essential to modern operations at scale, converging cybersecurity regulations are increasing the need to integrate security lifecycle management into the software stack. In this environment, eSIMs are increasingly seen as a digital trust anchor for managing identity, credentials, and subscriptions across globally distributed deployments.Trasna and Kigen are recognized leaders in eSIM provisioning, orchestration, and entitlement services, with deep experience in remote provisioning and standards implementation, including GSMA SGP.32 readiness and automation. Kigenachieved the industry’s first GSMA-compliant server for the Kigen eIM in 2025, the key SGP.32 component simplifying eSIM lifecycle management, including deployment, monitoring, and updates. Trasna has a strong established base with 20 billion SIM, eSIM and profiles delivered.Trasna delivers end-to-end IoT cellular connectivity solutions spanning cellular IoT modules, SIM/eSIM and related services, and device management platforms. Trusted by over 250 brands across 80+ countries, Trasna combines deep technical expertise with integrated chip-to-cloud capabilities to simplify connectivity, enhance control, and support scalable, future-ready deployments. By uniting hardware and cloud-based lifecycle management, Trasna enables customers to drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term competitive advantage.“Our expanded collaboration with Kigen reflects the scale and maturity the IoT market now demands,” said Stephane Fund, CEO of Trasna. “As enterprises accelerate SMDP+ adoption and prepare for GSMA SGP.32-driven automation, they require secure, resilient, and fully managed eSIM infrastructure. Together with Kigen, we are combining proven server expertise, geo-redundant operations and deep lifecycle management capabilities to deliver a trusted, enterprise-grade eSIM managed service that simplifies global IoT at scale.”“By strengthening this collaboration, Trasna and Kigen have created a managed service that combines the eSIM server performance and dedicated environments, including high-quality security assurances with a wide customer base,” said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. “This enables customers to rapidly launch and scale eSIM solutions, reduce infrastructure costs, and contribute to the expansion of our customers’ businesses. We are confident that this initiative is an innovative step to catalyzing eSIM utilization.”With expanded joint delivery capability and customer reach, the companies aim to accelerate adoption and strengthen market influence as IoT eSIM deployments scale worldwide.About TrasnaTrasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions. With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management.Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna’s aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, efficiency, and innovation.

